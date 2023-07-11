Shortlist Announced at The SaaS Awards 2023

International SaaS Awards Program Announces Initial Shortlist

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shortlistees for the 2023 SaaS Awards program have been announced last week and hundreds of organizations were selected.

Now in its 8th year, The SaaS Awards continues to celebrate the ultimate SaaS innovations across the globe. Entries were received from North America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Australasia.

The SaaS Awards

The program's categories for 2023 include 'Bespoke SaaS Solution,' 'Best SaaS Product for Business Intelligence or Analytics,' and 'Most Agile or Responsive SaaS Solution of the Year,' among others, covering a broad gamut of industries with innovative SaaS solutions.

James Williams, Head of Operations at The SaaS Awards, said: "Year after year, we are thrilled by the intensity of the competition and innovation showcased in each entry. The quality of this year's submissions indicates a thrilling competition ahead in the next stages of the program. Identifying which of these exceptional SaaS solutions comes out absolutely on top will not be easy.

"The organizations announced today as shortlistees embody the remarkable quality and level of innovation achieved this year. Our esteemed panel of judges is delighted to recognize such world-beating SaaS innovators."

Annabelle Whittall, Head of Technical and Lead Judge, said: "Everyone at the judging panel of The SaaS Awards 2023 can agree the entries received were of a very high caliber, so it was a challenge determining the list of shortlistees. We extend our congratulations to all the well-deserved shortlisted organizations."

SaaS Awards finalists will be announced on Tuesday 16 August 2023, with the final winners revealed on 13 September 2023.

The program will return in 2024 to continue recognizing international SaaS excellence across various industries. Hundreds of entries were received at The SaaS Awards 2023 from across the globe.

To view the full shortlist, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/2023-saas-awards-shortlist/ .

The Cloud Awards and The Cloud Security Awards are now accepting nominations for their respective programs, recognizing excellence in cloud computing and cloud security. The early entry deadline for The Cloud Awards is 1 September 2023.

Contact Details

For the Cloud Awards

James Williams – head of operations

https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-computing-awards/

(212) 574-8117

[email protected]

Notes for editors

About the Cloud Awards

The Cloud Awards is an international program which has been recognizing and honoring industry leaders, innovators and organizational transformation in cloud computing since 2011. The awards are open to large, small, established and start-up organizations from across the entire globe, with an aim to find and celebrate the pioneers who will shape the future of the Cloud as we move into 2023 and beyond. Categories include the Software as a Service award, Most Promising Start-Up, and "Best in Mobile" Cloud Solution.

Winners are selected by a judging panel of international industry experts. For more information about the Cloud Awards and SaaS Awards, please visit https://www.cloud-awards.com/ .

About the SaaS Awards

The SaaS Awards is a sister program to the Cloud Awards, which was founded in 2011. The SaaS Awards focuses on recognizing excellence and innovation in software solutions. Categories range from Best Enterprise-Level SaaS to Best UX or UI Design in a SaaS Product.

About the Cloud Security Awards

The Cloud Security Awards is a sister program to the SaaS Awards and the Cloud Awards. The Cloud Security Awards celebrates innovation in the cybersecurity industry. The program includes a wide range of categories, including 'Best Web Security Solution,' 'Cloud Security Innovator of the Year,' and 'Best Security Solution for Finance or Banking.' For more information about the Cloud Security Awards, please visit: https://www.cloud-awards.com/cloud-security-awards/ .

SOURCE The SaaS Awards