Shortlist of Video Editors for YouTube Honored by Popular Online Video Cutter - YT Cropper & Partner 10 Best Production

YT Cropper, a popular tool for sharing video clips from YouTube which has been accessed millions of times in the past year alone, began working with the research experts at 10 Best Production to craft a curated list of top video editors for YouTube

SAN FRANCISCO, April 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Many of the millions of users have visited the popular online video cutting tool – YT Cropper – to make short clips to easily share on websites, social media, or in emails. Today, this tool has partnered with the well-known online research organization 10 Best Production to produce a curated list of YT Cropper's favorite full-suite video editors for YouTube.

YT Cropper's popular YouTube Video Cutter

Though YT Cropper is itself a form of YouTube editing, it was not designed to be a full-suite video editor for YouTube videos. Instead, it serves the more specific purpose of generating easy-to-create and easy-to-share embeds and links for sections of YouTube videos. For this purpose, YT Cropper stands alone as the best option available online due to its user-friendly interface, functionality, and speed. As a result of years of experience dealing with YouTube videos, the staff of this tool are also well-versed in adjacent video editing technology.

For this reason, the team spent significant time crafting a list of their top choices for best video editors with a focus on how that might translate to YouTube users. This means ease-of-use and an intuitive interface were key in the selection process. Additionally, price-to-value analysis played a large part in how YT Cropper developed its list.

Atop this list is the Movavi Video Editor which provides movie-quality post production software at an entry-level cost.

 

