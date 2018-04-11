Shortlist of Video Editors for YouTube Honored by Popular Online Video Cutter - YT Cropper & Partner 10 Best Production

Though YT Cropper is itself a form of YouTube editing, it was not designed to be a full-suite video editor for YouTube videos. Instead, it serves the more specific purpose of generating easy-to-create and easy-to-share embeds and links for sections of YouTube videos. For this purpose, YT Cropper stands alone as the best option available online due to its user-friendly interface, functionality, and speed. As a result of years of experience dealing with YouTube videos, the staff of this tool are also well-versed in adjacent video editing technology.

For this reason, the team spent significant time crafting a list of their top choices for best video editors with a focus on how that might translate to YouTube users. This means ease-of-use and an intuitive interface were key in the selection process. Additionally, price-to-value analysis played a large part in how YT Cropper developed its list.

Atop this list is the Movavi Video Editor which provides movie-quality post production software at an entry-level cost.

