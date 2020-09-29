Short's Travel Management Elevates the Customer Experience, Signs with Upside Business Travel

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Upside Business Travel ("Upside"), the one-stop-shop corporate travel platform, this week announced Short's Travel Management ("STM") as the latest travel management company to sell a private-label version of Upside's technology. The partnership brings Upside's user-friendly digital travel experience to STM's clients and continues to expand Upside's TMC distribution strategy .

"There's no time like the present to reimagine what our customers expect of a travel solution," said David LeCompte, CEO at Short's Travel Management. "As business travel returns, we're putting our customers first by offering a modern, personalized travel experience that surpasses legacy tools. At the same time, we're gaining a partner that's motivated to create revenue management capabilities that support and promote our supplier relationships."

In sunsetting Short's Travel Online booking app, STM clients and partners will transition to Upside's platform to access:

An easy to use interface that includes key pandemic customer pain-points like health and safety data for both airlines and hotels, ATPCO's Next Generation Storefront , and various other customer-first features;

for both airlines and hotels, , and various other customer-first features; Better badging, machine learning, and incentive mechanisms to take control of how content is displayed;

Expedited customer onboarding; and

A tailored experience consistent with the STM brand.

"Our goal at Upside is to build a platform that elevates the TMC model both experientially and financially," said Jason Wynn, Chief Commercial Officer at Upside Business Travel. "We're excited to offer STM a better way to manage online sales that's a win-win in the interest of their customers and the agency."

This is the second agency partnership announced by Upside to date. Earlier this month, Upside announced their collaboration with Omega World Travel ("Omega"), where Upside will power the digital travel experience for Omega's clients.

About Upside Business Travel:

Upside was created by veteran travel entrepreneurs to transform the world of corporate travel with new tools and new thinking. Upside's flagship product uses state-of-the-art technology to operate a corporate travel solution that makes it possible for smaller companies to benefit from travel management with a no-fee, no contract all-digital booking experience and high quality 24/7 customer service. The company's employees have rated the company culture so highly that Upside has received awards from The Washington Post, Glassdoor and Entrepreneur Magazine. Upside is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Short's Travel Management:

Established in 1946, Short's Travel Management is a family-owned, woman-owned private Iowa corporation. Today, STM is ranked as one of the top-30 travel management companies and named "the most innovative TMC" by a top consultant in the industry. Experts in specialized segments including Corporate, Government, University and Sports Travel, Groups and Meetings, and Air Charters, more about STM at http://www.shortstravel.com .

