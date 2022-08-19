ShortsTV and Rock the Shorts Film Festival Together Again to Present the Third Annual Festival

The 2022 Rock the Shorts will air on ShortsTV on Friday, August 26 at 5PM PT/8PM ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShortsTV , the first and leading worldwide TV network dedicated to short films, announced a second union with the Rock the Shorts Film Festival , a festival committed to showcasing short films across animation, documentary, drama, comedy and thriller/horror categories. Nominated films from the third annual Rock the Shorts along with three bonus films will air on the ShortsTV channel on Friday, August 26 at 5PM PT/8PM ET.

ShortsTV Logo Actress Matilda Szydagis best known as Zelda on the Emmy winning series THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL

"Sharing our goal at ShortsTV, Rock the Shorts celebrates short films across all genres, and we're honored to support another film festival on our channel," said ShortsTV Founder/CEO Carter Pilcher. "Short films hold a very special place in my heart. I was moved by so many of these films, what talented filmmakers," said actress Matilda Szydagis best known for her role as Zelda on the Emmy Award winning series THE MARVELOUS MRS. MAISEL and jury member for this year's Rock the Shorts Film Festival.

Featured titles from this year's Rock the Shorts Film Festival include the following nominated short films: CONNECTION, F THE PLUS: STORIES OF FAILED ASIAN EXCELLENCE, FROM TRASH TO TREASURE, MY FRIENDS THE PLANTS, PROJECT FOUR DEGREES, SHUTTER THE DOORS, SPOKEN WORD COFFEE DATE, THE EMPTY CHAIR and THIRD DATE. Also included this year are award winners from the first (LIVE) Rock the Shorts 2020 including Best Drama and Best of the Fest GENERATION LOCKDOWN, Best Documentary THE DIFFERENCE and Fan Favorite 9862.

"We love short films. Shorts can pack an emotional punch and take us on a wonderful ride in 40 minutes or less," said Rock the Shorts Founder/Festival Director Roxanne Marciniak. "We feel the creators of such entertainment deserve recognition and encouragement. Much like ShortsTV! We are also so pleased to have our first Jury Member, actress and author Matilda Szydagis, join us this year." Szydagis cast her vote for Best of the Fest 2022. Winner to be announced after the festival airs on the ShortsTV channel.

For more information on ShortsTV and how to watch, please visit shorts.tv .

Contact: R. Marciniak

Phone: 310.415.7783

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Rock the Shorts Film Festival