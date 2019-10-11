ShortsTV Transitions to Amagi CLOUDPORT

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amagi , a global leader in cloud-based technology for TV and OTT broadcasters, today announced that ShortsTV, the pioneering platform dedicated to short entertainment, transitioned to Amagi's CLOUDPORT. Based in the U.K., ShortsTV brings short stories to life in stunning high definition and covers the latest events in the short film industry.

Using Amagi CLOUDPORT, the award-winning cloud playout platform, ShortsTV will deliver world-class short movies, in high definition to DirecTV, AT&T U-Verse, Frontier and other platforms across the U.S.

"Using CLOUDPORT, we are able to manage our entire broadcast workflow and playout with an easy web interface," said Leif Nelson, COO ShortsTV. "Now that we have ingested all of our content on to AWS cloud using Amagi, it gives us flexibility to create new channels when needed and deliver them to any operator."

Amagi CLOUDPORT is now deployed in over 40 countries and delivers 240+ channels. It simplifies the entire playout operations with its automation advantages and web UI-based remote management while creating broadcast-grade channels with advanced graphics capabilities.

Operating on a Platform-as-a-Service model, Amagi CLOUDPORT saves precious CAPEX, and allows TV networks to redeploy capital to grow and expand its markets. As part of the playout, Amagi also provides 24x7 managed services covering media services, delivery, monitoring and monetization. "In Amagi, ShortsTV has the cloud advantage of cost-effectively scaling operations and reaching a wider audience on leading platforms," said Srini, co-founder, Amagi. "Our full stack of services built on AWS will give ShortsTV the necessary agility to expand into new markets with broadcast-grade channel experience," added Srini.

Amagi clients include Turner Broadcasting, Viceland, Discovery, IMG, MGM, Tastemade, PBS America, Viacom18, Quest TV, Zee TV, and more. Also, the company recently launched a 1,000-channel broadcast monitoring on the cloud facility in New Delhi.

For more information about Amagi and its cloud-based broadcast solutions, visit www.amagi.com .

About Amagi

Amagi is the world's leading cloud-managed broadcast services company. Amagi brings simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operation, be it for traditional TV or next-gen multiscreen platforms. Amagi has deployments in over 40 countries, enabling TV networks to launch, operate, and monetize channels anywhere in the world. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, London, Singapore, New Delhi, Mumbai, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

About ShortsTV

ShortsTV is the world's first and only 24/7 HD channel dedicated to short movies. It is available across the US on DirecTV (channel 573), AT&T U-Verse (channel 1789), US Sonet (channel 292), CenturyLink (channel 1789), Frontier Communications (channel 1789) and Google Fiber (channel 603) and numerous NCTC member companies. ShortsTV™ is operated by Shorts International, the world's leading short movie entertainment company with the world's largest movie catalogue dedicated to short movies. Shorts International also operates ShortsTV®, which is available across Europe in the Netherlands on Ziggo (channel 125) and Delta (channel 312), in Belgium on Telenet (channel 314 Flanders & 334 Brussels), in Germany on MagineTV, in Romania on Telekom Romania (channel 201) and Nextgen, in Slovakia on Slovak Telekom (channel 312) and in Serbia on SBB (channel 175). ShortsTV offers hundreds of the world's best independent shorts for download in 92 iTunes stores across the globe as well as on Amazon Instant Video (UK, US and Germany), Google Play (US and Canada), Verizon and Frontier (US). Since 2006, ShortsTV has presented the Oscar Nominated Short Films theatrical release in cinemas across North & South America, Europe, Russia and China and has made the release available on VOD and EST platforms.

ShortsTV is operated by Shorts International Ltd, which is headquartered in London, England and represented in the United States by Shorts Entertainment Networks, a wholly owned subsidiary located in Los Angeles. The company is led by Carter Pilcher, Chief Executive .

