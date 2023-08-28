Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market to grow by USD 118.6 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increased government investments in military devices to boost the market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market is expected to grow by USD 118.6 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.38% from 2022 to 2027. The rising spending on consumer electronics is a primary trend in the shortwave infrared camera market during the forecast period. There is an increase in spending on consumer electronics due to factors such as a rise in disposable income and the increasing popularity of digitalization. Furthermore, several factors such as the increasing popularity of technologically advanced electronic devices and the availability of various brands and products at different price ranges, are fuelling the market growth. Additionally, several market players are launching SWIR cameras for various applications, including surveillance. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Free Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market

Key Drivers-

The rising government investments in military devices drive market growth during the forecast period. There is increasing investment by governments of different countries in next-generation cutting-edge technology in the military segment to offer military personnel enhanced and accurate information. As a result, it has fuelled the demand for SWIR cameras. Furthermore, there is an increasing adoption of IR thermography across the defense sector. The main advantage of the SWIR camera is that it offers rapid target acquisition in military operations as well as night vision to soldiers. hence, such applications and investments are positively impacting the market which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Offering

Alkeria Srl: The company offers shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras namely NECTA S SWIR.

Ascendent Technology Group Inc: The company offers shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras through its subsidiary Infiniti Electro-Optics.

The company offers shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras through its subsidiary Infiniti Electro-Optics. BaySpec Inc: The company offers shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras namely OCI-F series hyperspectral imaging cameras

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market report covers the following areas:

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market is segmented as below:

End-user

Defense And Military



Healthcare And Research



Automotive



Others

Product

SWIR Area Camera



SWIR Linear Camera

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

