Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market to grow by USD 118.6 million from 2022 to 2027 | Increased government investments in military devices to boost the market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

28 Aug, 2023, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shortwave infrared (SWIR) camera market is expected to grow by USD 118.6 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 9.38% from 2022 to 2027. The rising spending on consumer electronics is a primary trend in the shortwave infrared camera market during the forecast period. There is an increase in spending on consumer electronics due to factors such as a rise in disposable income and the increasing popularity of digitalization. Furthermore, several factors such as the increasing popularity of technologically advanced electronic devices and the availability of various brands and products at different price ranges, are fuelling the market growth. Additionally, several market players are launching SWIR cameras for various applications, including surveillance. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View the new Free Sample Report within minutes!

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market

Key Drivers-

The rising government investments in military devices drive market growth during the forecast period. There is increasing investment by governments of different countries in next-generation cutting-edge technology in the military segment to offer military personnel enhanced and accurate information. As a result, it has fuelled the demand for SWIR cameras. Furthermore, there is an increasing adoption of IR thermography across the defense sector. The main advantage of the SWIR camera is that it offers rapid target acquisition in military operations as well as night vision to soldiers. hence, such applications and investments are positively impacting the market which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Company Offering

  • Alkeria Srl: The company offers shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras namely NECTA S SWIR.
  • Ascendent Technology Group Inc: The company offers shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras through its subsidiary Infiniti Electro-Optics.
  •  BaySpec Inc: The company offers shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras namely OCI-F series hyperspectral imaging cameras
Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our shortwave infrared  (SWIR) camera market report covers the following areas:

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!
Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Camera Market is segmented as below:
  • End-user 
    • Defense And Military
    • Healthcare And Research
    • Automotive
    • Others
  • Product 
    • SWIR Area Camera
    • SWIR Linear Camera
  • Geography 
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa

To learn more about the impact of different segments on the market growth, Request a Free Sample PDF Report!

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The electronic shelf label (ESLs) market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.53% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,207.19 million. This electronic shelf label market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (radio frequency, infrared, and others), product (LCD ESL, full graphic E-paper ESL, and segmented E-paper ESL), end-user (supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, department stores, mass merchants, and drug stores and others), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The development of the IoT ecosystem is driving the growth of the market. 

The sensor market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 274.2 billion. This sensor market report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (CMOS, MEMS, NEMS, and others), end-user (electronics, it and telecom, automotive, industrial, and others), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The rise in demand for IoT technology-based devices is the key factor driving the growth of the market.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About the US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Collagen Supplement Market to grow by USD 873.92 million from 2022 to 2027 | Health benefits of collagen supplements to boost the market- Technavio

The size of the Confectionery Store Market in India to grow by USD 4.32 billion between 2021 to 2026 | The rising demand for organic, functional, vegan, and gluten-free confectioneries drives market - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.