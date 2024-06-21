Shot Peening Machines Market size is set to grow by USD 39.6 million from 2024-2028, Need for superior-quality products boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shot peening machines market size is estimated to grow by USD 39.6 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 1.96% during the forecast period. Need for superior-quality products is driving market growth, with a trend towards adoption of robotic peening machines in construction and maintenance activities. However, second-hand, refurbished machines gaining popularity poses a challenge. Key market players include AGTOS GmbH, C.M. Surface Treatment Spa, Empire Abrasive Equipment, Engineered Abrasives Inc., Guyson International Ltd., Innovative Peening Systems, Kushal Udhyog, Norican Group, Pangborn LLC, Peening Technologies Equipment Co., Progressive Surface Inc., Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH, Shockform Aeronautique Inc., SIAPRO doo, SINTOKOGIO LTD., SONATS, Superior Shot Preening and Coatings International, Surface Blasting Systems LLC, Surface International, and TOYO SEIKO Co. Ltd..

Shot Peening Machines Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.96% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 39.6 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.9 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries China, US, India, Germany, and South Korea Key companies profiled AGTOS GmbH, C.M. Surface Treatment Spa, Empire Abrasive Equipment, Engineered Abrasives Inc., Guyson International Ltd., Innovative Peening Systems, Kushal Udhyog, Norican Group, Pangborn LLC, Peening Technologies Equipment Co., Progressive Surface Inc., Rosler Oberflachentechnik GmbH, Shockform Aeronautique Inc., SIAPRO doo, SINTOKOGIO LTD., SONATS, Superior Shot Preening and Coatings International, Surface Blasting Systems LLC, Surface International, and TOYO SEIKO Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Robotic shot peening machines are a valuable investment in modern manufacturing and construction industries. These machines offer increased efficiency and precision, minimizing human intervention. Operators place the robot in the work area, allowing it to create a virtual map for peening operations. Despite high construction costs, these machines are expected to replace manual equipment, reducing construction time and mitigating hazards.

The shot peening machines market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing demand for components with improved surface finish and fatigue resistance. Corrosion resistant and lightweight materials are gaining popularity in various industries, leading to an increase in the usage of shot peening processes. The market is witnessing advancements in technology, with the integration of automation and computerized control systems. Precision and consistency are key factors driving the market, as these machines provide uniform peening and improve the overall performance of components. Additionally, the market is witnessing a trend towards larger capacity machines, as they offer increased productivity and cost savings. The future looks bright for shot peening machines, with continued innovation and demand expected in the coming years.

Market Challenges

• The second-hand shot peening machines market is expanding due to the increased availability of used equipment from closed manufacturing industries in the US and Europe. Asian manufacturers, particularly in China, India, and Vietnam, are eager to purchase these refurbished machines at low prices. This trend poses a challenge for new equipment manufacturers, as demand for new machines may decrease due to the affordability of second-hand options. European manufacturers are increasingly looking to China as a destination for selling their used shot peening machines.

• The Shot Peening Machines market faces several challenges. These include the need for high precision and consistency in the shot peening process. The use of various materials and components in the machines requires adaptability and versatility. Additionally, ensuring the safety and maintenance of these machines is crucial. The process involves high pressure and abrasive media, which can cause wear and tear. Furthermore, the cost of these machines and the energy consumption during operation are significant factors. Lastly, ensuring the quality and uniformity of the shot peening process is essential to meet customer requirements.

Segment Overview

Type 1.1 Manual

1.2 Automatic End-user 2.1 Manufacturing

2.2 Construction

2.3 Energy Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America



1.1 Manual- The construction sector's expansion, driven by industrialization, urbanization, and infrastructure investment, fuels the demand for manual shot peening machines. Major producers focus on new product development and technological advancements through strategic alliances. The growing manufacturing and construction industries offer lucrative opportunities for shot peening machine manufacturers during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

The Shot Peening Machines Market encompasses the production and sale of equipment utilized in the cold working process of various materials, including metals and composites. These machines apply plastic deformation to round metallic components through the impact of spherical media, such as glass or ceramic particles. The resulting surface properties exhibit increased resistance to compressive stresses, enhancing the materials' mechanical properties and reducing noise in modern motorcycles and high-performance applications. Customization is a significant trend in this market, catering to motorcycle enthusiasts and various industries, including energy and construction. Automation and adherence to quality standards are crucial factors in the manufacturing process to mitigate corrosion and prevent stress corrosion cracking.

Market Research Overview

The Shot Peening Machines market refers to the industry that produces and supplies equipment used for the shot peening process. This process involves blasting the surface of materials with small metal shots to improve their mechanical properties, such as fatigue resistance and hardness. Shot peening machines come in various types, including rotary wheel machines, vibratory barrel machines, and pneumatic cabinets. These machines are used in numerous industries, including aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas, to enhance the performance and durability of components. The market for shot peening machines is driven by the increasing demand for high-performance materials and components in various sectors. Additionally, advancements in technology have led to the development of more efficient and cost-effective shot peening machines, further fueling market growth.

