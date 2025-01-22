Shotel™ Medical Expansion Signals Growing Demand for Its Ankle Arthrodesis Device

Enhances Healing and Patient Quality of Life Weight Bearing Occurs at Two Weeks Rather Than Six to Eight Weeks

ATLANTA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Georgia residents in need of ankle surgery will now have access to the innovative Shotel™ Ankle Arthrodesis Nail System, a new device for treating end-stage ankle arthritis from Shotel Medical. The device was used in a successful procedure for the first time in Georgia by Gary W. Stewart, M.D., board-certified orthopedic surgeon, foot and ankle specialist, at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Atlanta, on January 8, 2025. Patients who have had the Shotel Nail System implanted are able to weight bear using a CAM (Controlled Ankle Motion) walker boot up to two weeks post-surgery, a significant advancement compared to the typical six to eight week non-weight-bearing period associated with traditional ankle arthrodesis techniques.

Shotel Ankle Arthrodesis Nail System Enhances Healing, Patient Quality of Life Gary W. Stewart, MD, FAOA, FAAOS, Foot & Ankle Specialist, General Orthopaedics, Resurgens Orthopaedics, Director, Resurgens Foot & Ankle Center, Atlanta, GA

The Shotel Nail System, a patented technology manufactured and distributed by BioPro, Inc., revolutionizes ankle arthrodesis with its distinctive curved nail design. This design allows a minimally invasive approach, requiring only small incisions. The system is engineered to fuse the tibiotalar joint while preserving full mobility in surrounding joints, resulting in faster healing, swifter recovery, and earlier weight-bearing capabilities for patients. Estimates suggest that approximately 50,000 new cases of end-stage ankle arthritis emerge annually in the United States.1 With the rising prevalence of end-stage ankle arthritis as baby boomers age and its potential for significant physical impairment, this innovation addresses a critical need.

Dr. Stewart, who also is a partner at Resurgens Orthopaedics, and is based in Atlanta, GA, shared his experience: "The patient had previously been injured very badly in an automobile accident and presented with soft tissue damage and bone damage along with severe arthritis. His ankle condition was progressively worsening. The Shotel Nail System's innovative design instilled confidence in me in its long-term stability and durability.

"During the operation, the Shotel Nail System was easy to use, required a smaller incision, and employed a far less invasive method compared to traditional ankle fusion techniques," he added. "Being able to operate arthroscopically was especially advantageous since the patient already had multiple incisions. I particularly appreciate its good fixation and multiple compression layers, which are essential for promoting rapid fusion site healing."

Dr. Stewart further emphasized, "Because the incision was small, the patient should experience less pain. This groundbreaking technology promises to fundamentally transform medical treatment for end-stage ankle arthritis, offering significant improvements in patient care and healing."

