ShotGun Seltzer's 1st Annual ShotGun Swing

DJ DmoCobb will kick off the event and keep the party pumping while watching our contestants perform their best tricks as they compete for cash, prizes and the ultimate title, the winner of the 1st Annual ShotGun Swing.

Be sure to pick up some swag and merchandise from GoPuff , ATX Local , and Don's Fish Camp . As an option to stay hydrated while having a great time, The Dash IV will be in attendance with their mobile IV station for an additional fee.

Enjoy a meal from one of Austin's favorite BBQ spots, Slabb BBQ , and wash it down with an ice cold ShotGun Seltzer. The night will be topped off with a live performance from San Marcos-based Southern Angels . Enjoy their soulful blend of psychedelic roots rock and americana.

"We are so excited to be hosting our first annual ShotGun Swing and can't wait to make this a tradition our ShotGun family looks forward to every year," ShotGun Seltzer co-founder Lori Foster said.

Don's Fish Camp is located at 105 Nelle Lane in Martindale and offers shuttle services to and from Austin, San Marcos and San Antonio areas for an additional cost.

Tickets to this 21+ event are $20 which covers the entrance fee at Don's, dinner, and 2 drink tickets. In addition, a portion of each sale will go toward river cleanup efforts.

Click this link to buy tickets: www.eventbrite.com/ShotGunSwing

About ShotGun Seltzer (shotgunseltzer.com)

Founded in Austin in 2019 by beverage veterans Brad and Lori Foster, ShotGun is the first independently owned and operated craft Texas seltzer brand. Using only quality ingredients and no preservatives, ShotGun's assortment of flavors is inspired by genuine craft cocktails with a Texas twist.

Contact: Lori Foster, 513-544-8523, [email protected]

SOURCE Shotgun Seltzer LLC

