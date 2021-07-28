SHOTOVER Debuts M1 Surveillance at APSCON 2021

NEW ORLEANS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOTOVER, a manufacturer of high-performance aerial imaging systems coupled with the most advanced and easy-to-use real-time augmented reality mapping software, announced today the launch of its new M1 Surveillance camera system. A first in airborne public safety, the M1 features the latest in large format color sensor technology, delivering unprecedented daytime clarity and revealing nighttime detail. The system's high magnification zoom optics outclass traditional spotter-equipped systems with 4K broadcast detail enabling greater stand-off distances during far-reaching missions.

Further increasing situational awareness, the M1 Surveillance comes equipped with SHOTOVER's real-time augmented reality software and comprehensive mission management solutions. Regardless of the weather elements or time of day, operators can pinpoint vehicle locations, suspects, coordinates and much more. Additional custom features designed for surveillance include a proprietary 3D compass for accurate feature size measurements, multiple orientation views, perimeter mapping and geo-markers for highlighting locations and landmarks.

The M1 Surveillance is the first product launch from SHOTOVER Systems after a recent merger between Churchill Navigation and SHOTOVER Camera Systems. "SHOTOVER's mission is to provide our customers with comprehensive solutions in a single package backed by support they can count on day or night, said SHOTOVER CEO Tom Churchill. "The M1 Surveillance is a tightly integrated solution fit to meet the complex needs of today's mission-oriented aircraft."

Featuring the award-winning 6-axis design the company is well-known for, the M1 Surveillance delivers a superior range of movement and unmatched look-down capability. Additionally, the modular system design accommodates future resolution growth and the insertions of new technologies and software updates. Exclusive system benefits include the ability to take 12MP or 24MP digital photographs, portrait mode video layout and optional cloud-based video management for live-streaming, reviewing and archiving video content.

About SHOTOVER



SHOTOVER is a leading developer of high-performance camera systems, real-time augmented reality software, and mission management solutions for a wide range of markets including public safety, defense, and homeland security. The company's product range offers users a seamless end-to-end solution while delivering an unprecedented level of control, versatility, and ease of use in a compact package backed by world-class service and support. SHOTOVER is online as http://www.shotover.com

