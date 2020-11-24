Shots Box Announces Exclusive Willie's Glass Minis Holiday Set, but They're Extremely Limited Quantities, so You'll Have to Be Quick

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shots Box, a Los Angeles-based liquor delivery company, known for the unique and immersive tasting experience it creates for its customers, is partnering with Willie's Distillery from Ennis, Montana, to create a unique glass gift set just in time for the holidays.

The mini glass bottles within the gift set are designed to mimic the tall sleek look of the full-sized bottles, so you can get the taste and look of each spirit, without committing to one specific one, while sampling all the greatness each has to offer. The Holiday Glass Gift Set includes four, 50ml samples of a variety of spirits including:

Snowcrest Vodka

Canadian Whiskey

Moonshine

Honey Moonshine

"Having a variety of spirits to sample is an integral part of the tasting experience," said J.C. Stock, Founder of Shots Box, "We're excited to partner with Willie's to create a unique glass gift for our customers to enjoy this holiday season."

There are only 50 sets available, so customers will have to act fast to get their hands on this unique holiday gift set.

Raise your favorite shot glass filled with one of the spirits from the Willie's Distillery Holiday Glass Gift Set and toast to the season that's merry and bright!

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples.

