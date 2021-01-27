Shots Box Creates Valentine's Day 'Dessert Box' Set to Encourage at Home Date Night

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shots Box, the beautifully packaged and expert curated liquor tasting experience, delivers arrays of shot-sized craft, artisanal, and small batch spirits distilled by tastemakers nationally to doorsteps across America. This year, Shots Box creates the deliverable experience to top Valentine's Holiday Gift Guides for 2021. The Valentine's Day Dessert Shots Box is a uniquely prepared selection that gives the gift of an array of flavors to fall in love with individually with 10 Valentine's Day inspired boozy flavors from mint, to cinnamon hearts, and of course, chocolate.

"This Valentine's Day will look a little different with loved ones celebrating in social distance, but it's still a special time to commemorate bonds between relationships, significant others, or even friends," said JC Stock, CEO and Founder of Shots Box. "We wanted to create this box as a fun way to have a date night in, a Galentine's Happy Hour over Zoom, or even send an interesting surprise to someone from afar."

The Valentine's Day Dessert Shots Box promotes the celebration with a diverse selection of specialty spirits and liquors inspired by the sweet and spicy notes of the holiday to evoke, entice, and enhance the palette without having to go to a bar or fancy dinner.

Whether you're a beverage enthusiast or just want to try something new, the Valentine's Day box is the perfect gift for a partner, friend, co-worker or loved one. But if fancy flavors aren't your style, Shots Box also has options for the true whiskey, gin, vodka, or tequila lovers out there too.

This Valentine's Day, skip the roses and candy hearts and go for a more memorable at home experience with spirits to remember from Shots Box.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is the expert curated craft, artisanal, and small batch spirits delivery service providing sampling, subscription, and gifting options for liquor enthusiasts across the nation. With Shots Box, discover new favorites from the comfort of home. Explore what's popular and what's trending beyond your local liquor store and connect with small-town distilleries from all over. Vetted by selective tastemakers, order to receive a beautifully packaged box containing an array of ten, miniature size bottles to sample an array of flavors or opt for full bottle service from spirits including gin, tequila, vodka, whiskey, flavored liquors, and many more. Shots Box most recently launched their first ever tasting social group, The Whiskey Club, with their new feature subscription Whiskey Shots Box in late 2020.

