Shots Box Highlights Classic, All-American Whiskeys Ahead of Independence Day

LOS ANGELES, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout our nation's history, whiskey has been an integral part of our culture since it was first brought to the U.S. from Ireland nearly 300 years ago. Since then, it has continued to evolve into the complex, big-bodied bourbons, ryes and Tennessee whiskeys Americans enjoy today. Shots Box, a bi-monthly alcohol subscription box, is an expert in curated craft and artisanal spirits and is offering insight on the whiskeys to enjoy during this summer celebration.

Over the years, a variety of whiskey brands have been established across the country and, in that time, an American tradition has come to life. When raising a glass this Independence Day, Shots Box is recommending these whiskey options:

Evan Williams Black Label Bourbon - Named after Evan Williams , who opened Kentucky's First Distillery along the banks of the Ohio River in 1783, it's aged far longer than required by law. The result is a Bourbon that's smooth, rich, and easy to enjoy.

Black Button Distilling Bourbon Cream - Whiskey and cream naturally go so well together, and this delicious spirit combines hand-finished Bourbon and local farm-fresh New York State cream for a drink that delights.

Willie's Montana Moonshine - After nearly a decade, Willie's Distillery has grown to become Montana's premier destination distillery. Since the distillery sits on the banks of the Madison River, it seemed fitting to name a clear, bright spirit after the moon that lights it up.

Balcones Baby Blue Corn Whiskey - The first Texas whiskey on the market since Prohibition, Baby Blue is crafted from roasted heirloom blue corn. This rich and oily maize adds new sophistication to the corn whiskey tradition while keeping the freshness and verve of classic American distilling.

"Whether gathering safely with friends or family or enjoying the day in the comfort of home, recognizing our country's independence with a whiskey in hand is a great way to celebrate this special day," said J.C. Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box.

In 2020, Shots Box introduced its new Whiskey Club, a bi-monthly subscription service offering 10 curated, small-batch, craft whiskey samples, a proper tool kit and the guidance needed to become a true whiskey connoisseur. Here, subscribers will discover new brands and experience flavors from distilleries around the country from the comfort of home.

Enjoy a new spirit without the hassle and guesswork and open up a new world of whiskey by joining the Shots Box Whiskey Club today.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a Los Angeles, California-based liquor delivery service that connects online shoppers to exclusive spirits, expertly curated and sourced from small-town distilleries and breweries around the country. The Whiskey Club, their bi-monthly liquor delivery service, offers nationwide delivery of an array of shot-sized craft distilled liquors curated by artisan tastemakers. It's a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor without having tried them first. Connect online to share authentic experiences with other whiskey lovers. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

