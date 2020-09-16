Shots Box Now Available Through Uber Eats

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shots Box, the bi-monthly subscription service that's connecting passionate alcohol consumers with exclusive craft liquors, is now available through Uber Eats, Uber's online food ordering and delivery platform based in San Francisco, California. Residents within a five-mile radius of the Stanton, California, metro area can complement their meals with carefully curated, high-quality spirits.

"We're incredibly excited to be selected as a spirits distributor through the Uber Eats network," says J.C Stock, founder and CEO of Shots Box. "Whether it's for public safety, convenience, or both, consumers now have the option to accompany their meals at home with top-shelf spirits, without the top-shelf price tag. An added plus is that the makers of these high-quality, albeit mostly undiscovered, spirits benefit from the exposure that only Uber Eats can provide."

Shots Box is leveraging the Uber Eats platform in an effort to help keep people safe and healthy while providing direct access to high-quality spirits unavailable at local liquor stores. Whether it's a relaxing night in front of the TV or an intimate night planned with friends or family, customers can create the perfect experience with the perfect pairing with food and fine liquor.

With infinite possibilities, customers can create the perfect experience from the comfort of home. To learn more about Shots Box, visit https://shotsbox.com/.

To learn more about Uber Eats, visit https://www.ubereats.com/.

About Shots Box:

Shots Box is a monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized, craft, distilled liquors curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis monthly of the best liquors from around the country and connects them online to share their experiences with other consumers. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

