Shots Box Puts an End to the Hunt for Holiday Liquor Deals with Black Friday Promotion

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is around the corner, and Shots Box, a bi-monthly, curated whiskey subscription service, is preparing for this festive time of year with the announcement of its Black Friday promotion.

Buy a six-month subscription to the Shots Box Whiskey Club or Annual and receive a FREE Shots Box with an assortment of minis you can give to a friend or keep for yourself to enjoy.

"Our Black Friday promotion is a sneak peek for gift-givers," says J.C. Stock, CEO and Founder of Shots Box. "We're giving our customers the opportunity to sample our craft spirits to help them make the perfect selection for the whiskey novice, expert, or anyone in between."

The Shots Box Whiskey Club is more than just a way to sample expertly curated whiskey samples from around the country. It's an experience that starts as soon as the sleek box that's filled with 10 small-batch whiskey samples, a tasting journal, and more is opened.

These samples give recipients an array of "whiskey appetizers" to choose from before making the purchase of a full-size bottle on the Shots Box website.

Give the gift of an immersive tasting experience this year with Shots Box.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples.

