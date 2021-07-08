Shots Box Shares Helpful Tips for How to Enjoy Whiskey This Summer

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, whiskey has become increasingly popular and is a beverage people typically drink year-round. Shots Box, an alcohol subscription service offering curated, craft, artisanal, and small-batch spirits, is here with some tips on how to best enjoy whiskey during the summer months.

Select "young" whiskey. If adding ice cubes to give it a chill, you don't want to dilute aged whiskies. You alternatively can chill whiskey in the refrigerator before drinking. Choose a lighter variety. When picking a whiskey to enjoy in the summer, single grain Scotch or Irish whiskey are usually lighter malts and bourbons, making them easier to enjoy in the warm weather. Pick an option that's lighter, sweeter, and with a natural hint of citrus. Balance or adjust the flavor by mixing with stone fruits, summer vegetables, or pair with tea.

"As whiskey continues to grow in popularity, there is no better time than the summer to enjoy it," said J.C. Stock, Chief Executive Officer of Shots Box. "We pride ourselves in offering a variety of high-quality, diverse products that can be enjoyed throughout the year."

In 2020, Shots Box introduced its new Whiskey Club, a bi-monthly subscription service offering 10 curated, small-batch, craft whiskey samples, a proper tool kit and the guidance needed to become a true whiskey connoisseur. Here, subscribers will discover new brands and experience flavors from distilleries around the country from the comfort of home.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a Los Angeles, California-based liquor delivery service that connects online shoppers to exclusive spirits, expertly curated and sourced from small-town distilleries and breweries around the country. The Whiskey Club, their bi-monthly liquor delivery service, offers nationwide delivery of an array of shot-sized craft distilled liquors curated by artisan tastemakers. It's a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor without having tried them first. Connect online to share authentic experiences with other whiskey lovers. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

