Shots Box Showcases Homegrown Whiskeys as American Classics in Celebration of the Upcoming Election Day

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As people everywhere continue to send in their ballots or head to the polls to cast their vote, the big day, Election Day, is just around the corner.

To prepare for the monumental event, Shots Box, a Los Angeles, CA-based liquor delivery company, is toasting to election day with patriotic whiskey selections that are festive, sophisticated, and delicious, but also bespoke spirits of American pride.

"Whiskey is a historic beverage with such deep roots into American culture," said J.C. Stock, CEO and Founder of Shots Box. "We know Election Day can be stressful, and that's why we wanted to highlight some American made whiskeys for everyone to enjoy. You can also feel good about supporting local American businesses and creators by discovering what great options our nation has to offer in spirits."

Take the guesswork out of finding the perfect whiskey and give these American features a shot:

The following whiskeys are made from American-grown grains and distilled in facilities all over the USA. Show USA pride this Election Day and raise a glass with an American-made Craft Whiskey:

Bozeman 1889 Whiskey, Young & Yonder Hye Rye Bourbon, Balcones Distilling, Crooked Water Spirits, as well as Wright & Brown Distilling, are some of the fan-favorite, great, American-made offerings.

American whiskey lovers can also subscribe to the Shots Box Whiskey Club for even more craft selections. With 10 curated, small-batch, craft, and unique samples every other month, a tasting journal, and access to exclusive Shots Box perks, the Shots Box Whiskey Club gives whiskey drinkers all over the country a chance to taste a variety of local whiskeys that can be enjoyed straight and used to make delicious cocktails for Election Day.

To learn more about the Shots Box Whiskey Club to access premium American whiskeys and various other international feats, visit here.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a bi-monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled whiskeys curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis bi-monthly of the best whiskey samples.

