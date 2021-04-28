Shots Box Whiskey Knowledge: Know the Differences between Bourbon, Scotch

LOS ANGELES, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Whiskey Day is approaching next month, and Shots Box, a bi-monthly whiskey subscription service, is sharing some key things to know about two of the most famous varieties of whiskey: Bourbon and Scotch. Although the two spirits share many similarities, like sharing the same minimum alcohol content (40%), they share some subtle differences that many enthusiasts may not be aware of:

Shots Box

Whiskey is a distilled alcoholic drink made from fermented grain mash, but what makes Bourbon and Scotch whiskey distinct from one another? Here's a quick rundown of some of the key differences between the two:

According to Federal regulations, Bourbon whiskey MUST:

Be made primarily from a grain mash that is at least 51% corn.

Be aged in new, charred oak containers.

Be aged for at least two years.

Scotch whiskey:

Is made mainly from malted barley.

Can only be produced in Scotland .

. Is aged in used oak containers.

Must be aged for at least 3 years.

The two main types of Scotch are single malt and single grain:

Single malt: made from only water and malted barley at a single distillery.



Single grain: produced at a single distillery, but may contain other whole grains.

Shots Box is a monthly subscription service and retail experience that provides consumers access to some of the highest quality Bourbon and Scotch whiskies from around the world and delivers them directly to their doorstep. To learn more about their popular Whiskey Shots Box and their wide array of high-quality spirits, visit www.shotsbox.com.

About Shots Box

Shots Box is a monthly subscription service that delivers an array of shot-sized craft distilled liquors curated by tastemakers to doorsteps across America. It is a new way to try spirits, discover favorites, and avoid paying top-shelf prices for full bottles of liquor that the consumer has not previously tasted. The service ships the subscriber 10 minis monthly of the best liquors from around the country and connects them online to share their experiences with other consumers. Follow Shots Box on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Tiffany Kayar

[email protected]

Related Images

shots-box-logo.jpg

Shots Box Logo



SOURCE Shots Box