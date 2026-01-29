Shotstable Launches Alpha Demo, Introducing an AI Shot Table to Accelerate AI Film Creation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shotstable, a new AI-powered filmmaking tool, today announced the release of its Alpha Demo, introducing an innovative AI Shot Table designed to help creators produce AI films faster while maintaining character consistency, scene consistency, and batch generation control.

AI film creation has rapidly evolved, but creators still face major challenges: fragmented workflows, time-consuming trial-and-error generation, and difficulty maintaining visual consistency across shots. Shotstable aims to solve these problems by offering a single-page shot-based workflow, where creators can plan, generate, and manage all shots in one place.

"Making AI films used to feel like pulling a slot machine—regenerating endlessly and hoping for consistency," said Ocean Qiu (X: @OceanQ333 ), the creator and the co-founder of Shotstable. "Shotstable was built to give creators more production control. In our internal testing, it reduced production time by roughly 60%."

Key Features in the Alpha Demo

The Alpha Demo is designed for AI filmmakers, content creators, indie studios, and experimental storytellers who want to move faster from idea to finished film without sacrificing consistency or creative intent.

Shotstable is currently available in Alpha, and early users are encouraged to test the product, provide feedback, and help shape the roadmap toward a full public launch.

Availability

The Shotstable Alpha Demo is available now at:

https://shotstable.com

About Shotstable

Shotstable is an AI filmmaking platform focused on structured, shot-based workflows for AI-generated films. By combining AI agents, consistency control, and batch generation, Shotstable helps creators spend less time regenerating and more time telling stories.

X: https://x.com/OceanQ333

Website: https://shotstable.com

SOURCE 9Tales Studio Inc.