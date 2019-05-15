ShotTracker Partners with Mountain West To Provide Instant Basketball Tracking and Analytics Data During Games and Practices

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ShotTracker , today announced it has partnered with the Mountain West to provide basketball data tracking and analytics services for all Men's and Women's conference basketball games and practices for five years starting with the 2019-2020 season.

ShotTracker will install its system across 23 practice and game facilities at all 11 Mountain West schools. Each player will wear a ShotTracker player sensor and use the ShotTracker-enabled version of their school's basketball provider. The sensors track player and ball movement, providing Mountain West programs with over 70 unique statistics. ShotTracker's data is also provided to conference broadcast partners, offering commentators opportunities to integrate these statistics into their game analysis.

The Mountain West and ShotTracker worked together on a pilot during select 2018-19 regular season basketball games and the Air Force Reserve Mountain West Men's Basketball Championship at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas. During those games, Mountain West broadcasts featured real-time shot charts, player spacing and ball movement metrics, as well as offensive and defensive trend comparison graphics that supported the announcer's commentary live and during replays -- all with sub-second latency. That pilot was successful, prompting the Mountain West to become the first conference to integrate ShotTracker's technology across men's and women's basketball programs for its conference games and practices.

"The Mountain West prides itself on innovation and we're proud to be the first conference to partner with ShotTracker conference-wide," Mountain West Senior Associate Commissioner Dan Butterly said. "Our coaches understand that real-time data, analytics and reporting are going to be invaluable for improving team performance. Our student-athletes will have access to post-practice and game analytics data that can help them better understand their specific performance and help them find ways to improve. Plus, Mountain West fans will, for the first time, have access to real-time analytics to better follow their favorite teams."

This is the latest example of the Mountain West's commitment to innovation. In September 2006, the Mountain West became the first conference to launch its own 24/7 linear television network, The Mountain West Sports Network, also known as The Mtn. The conference also was the first to work with DVSport to design and implement the basketball instant replay system that is now utilized in the NCAA Tournament and across the nation. In 2003, the Mountain West became one of the first college basketball conferences to sign with Precision Timing Systems.

"We are grateful that the Mountain West recognizes ShotTracker's vision for providing coaches, players and fans comprehensive real-time data," ShotTracker president and co-founder Davyeon Ross said.

About the Mountain West

From its inception in 1999, the Mountain West has been committed to excellence in intercollegiate athletics, while promoting the academic missions of its member institutions. Progressive in its approach, the Mountain West continues to cultivate opportunities for student-athletes to compete at the highest level, while fostering academic achievement and sportsmanship. Now in its 20th year, the MW has been assertive in its involvement with the NCAA governance structure and has taken a leadership role in the overall administration of intercollegiate athletics. The Mountain West membership is comprised of 11 all-sport members: the United States Air Force Academy, Boise State University, Colorado State University, Fresno State, University of Nevada, University of New Mexico, San Diego State University, San José State University, UNLV, Utah State University and University of Wyoming. In addition, the University of Hawai'i and Colorado College participate in the Mountain West as single-sport members in football and women's soccer, respectively.

About ShotTracker

ShotTracker was co-founded in Overland Park, Kansas by basketball and technology experts Davyeon Ross and Bruce Ianni. ShotTracker's innovative system delivers 70+ unique and completely autonomous basketball stats and insights to teams, broadcasters and game partners with sub-second latency. ShotTracker is currently being utilized by 61 men's and women's college basketball programs spanning 12 conferences. Its partners include Nike, Adidas, Under Armour, Spalding and Wilson. For more information, visit ShotTracker.com

