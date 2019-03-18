Shotzr, Inc. Closes Series Seed Round of Equity Financing
Raised $3M From Leading VC Firms and Angel Investors
Mar 18, 2019, 10:00 ET
DENVER, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shotzr, Inc., announced that it has closed a $3M Series Seed equity financing round. Access Venture Partners led the round with additional participation from DVI Equity Partners, Blue Note Ventures, First Mile Ventures, Spring Time Ventures, and RVC. Brian Wallace, Managing Director of Access Venture Partners has joined Shotzr's Board of Directors. DVI Equity Partners' Nathan Levy said of the closing, "We're excited to be part of this round, and we think Shotzr has a strongly differentiated offering in a multi-billion dollar segment of the digital marketing arena."
Speaking about the opportunity, Frank Cardello, co-founder of Shotzr notes that "Facebook delivers billions of marketing moments every day. We help our clients drive much higher engagement with these campaigns, delivering a higher return on ad spend through contextual personalization of the creative they deploy, at scale. This round will enable Shotzr to make the next stage of investments in our roadmap as we address this opportunity."
Shotzr was founded in early 2017 to address the unprecedented need for targeted creative. Most companies today are driving campaigns across multiple channels, including their own Web properties, Facebook, and Instagram as well as digital display ads, and all these campaigns need contextually relevant, personalized creative to maximize marketing ROI.
"Our customers need something much different than traditional image sources can provide," said Mark Lemmons, Shotzr co-Founder. "We've built technology that bridges the gap between audience and effectiveness in terms of targeted creative, and we look forward to delivering more value to our customers via Shotzr's platform, API and channel integrations due to this round of financing."
About Shotzr
Shotzr, Inc.'s platform is unlocking a $15B opportunity in the digital marketing landscape by delivering dramatically more effective and engaging imagery, at scale. Shotzr clients use these assets to deliver higher ROAS and more effective platform marketing campaigns.
Media Contact:
Aimee Paterson
719-201-8462
aimee.paterson@shotzr.com
SOURCE Shotzr, Inc.
