Should Women in Their 40s, 50s, Still See the Gynecologist?

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Annual well-woman check-ups are vital to feminine health, no matter the age of the patient. For women in their 20s and 30s gynecologists are concerned about sexually transmitted diseases and fertility, but as women age, other female medical issues become a priority.

Dr. Burt Webb, a Scottsdale-based gynecologist specializing in women's health and intimate wellness, suggests patients of all ages should schedule annual exams, even if they are past child bearing years.

Burt Webb, M.D. graduated from Stanford University and Tulane Medical School. Dr. Webb did his residency at Good Samaritan Medical Center and is board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Webb offers comprehensive women's health care services, including wellness exams, preventive medicine, intimate health, hormone therapy, incontinence and treatments for gynecological conditions.

"Women in their 40s and 50s should have an annual pap smear and breast exam to assure good health and screen for cancer," said Dr. Webb. "But other issues should be addressed at this time too. Low energy, leaking bladder issues and low libido often change a woman's life in this age range. These issues can lead to additional wellness problems – a leaking bladder prevents exercise; lack of exercise leads to weight gain and loss of energy which can impact a healthy libido. It's all connected."

According to Dr. Webb, middle-age women should be aware of these specific body changes.

Women in their 40s, may notice heavier periods or period problems that could be an indication of medical problems like endometriosis. Patients in this age range may also start to notice leaky bladder issues, low libido and pain during intercourse. This can all be addressed at an annual exam.





When women hit their 50s, they often start to encounter peri-menopause and menopause issues including hot flashes, low energy, forgetfulness, decreased libido and loss of vaginal sensation, along with poor sleep, hair loss or weight gain. Doctors may suggest additional testing for hormone issues at this point. Patients should know these symptoms can be addressed with proper therapy.

Women's health treatment options have progressed in the last decade. There are now non-surgical techniques that can be done painlessly in a few minutes to help with vaginal lubrication, improve sensation and increase orgasms, says Dr. Webb.

Finding the right doctor is important too. When looking for the right physician, consider a doctor who specializes in a particular sub-field such as endometriosis, polycystic ovary syndrome, hormone therapy replacement or pelvic problems and sexual disfunction issues. Dr. Webb is one of Arizona's most recognized doctors in women's health and intimate wellness including hormone replacement and incontinence. He is passionate about helping women of all ages with painful and heavy periods, pelvic problems like endometriosis, ovarian cysts and difficulty becoming pregnant. He is also an expert in the area of bioidentical hormones with more than 30 years of experience and cosmetic gynecology, helping the vagina and labia look and function better.

"It is important for women to seek out a provider that is not only nice to visit, but someone who provides them with information for their specific issues," adds Dr. Webb. "An engaged physician should educate patients about their health and listen to their concerns. As we live longer, and want to enjoy life more in as we age, there are many opportunities to change our behaviors and learn how we can feel better and have more vitality. It's your doctor's job to help you reach these goals."

