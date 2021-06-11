Should you buy a home right now? The answer is yes.

"We love this community and calling Idaho home. With more flexibility to work from wherever and opportunities in the Treasure Valley growing, we want buyers to take advantage of the current market," said Christine Comstock, CBH Sales Director. "Whether you're renting or looking to move up, now is the time to buy."

With an unprecedented large inventory on the ground, CBH has 250 new homes ready for buyers to move into. CBH is prepared to support buyers with more options, locations, and affordability to meet their needs. A new homeowner wrote in their survey to CBH, "Didn't have to compete in bidding wars. Was comforted knowing it was first come, first serve."

Now until June 30th, buyers can get up to $20,000 towards closing costs, window coverings, and more when they purchase a new CBH home. Find all the details here.

Contact:

Ronda Conger

Vice President, CBH Homes

208-288-5560

[email protected]

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 29 years, is Idaho's #1 Builder, a Best Place to Work in Idaho, ranked #43 in the nation, and proudly working with over 22,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

