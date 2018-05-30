(Note: You may have to copy a link from above into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)

InvestorsObserver's PriceWatch Alerts are based on our proprietary scoring methodology. Each stock is evaluated based on short-term technical, long-term technical and fundamental factors. Each of those scores is then combined into an overall score that determines a stock's overall suitability for investment.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/should-you-buy-stock-in-bank-of-america-citigroup-netflix-nokia-or-nvidia-300656411.html

SOURCE InvestorsObserver

Related Links

http://www.investorsobserver.com

