Should you invest in Apple, Tilray, General Electric, Bank of America, or Twitter?
Feb 12, 2021, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for AAPL, TLRY, GE, BAC, and TWTR.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- AAPL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=AAPL&prnumber=021220216
- TLRY: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TLRY&prnumber=021220216
- GE: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GE&prnumber=021220216
- BAC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=BAC&prnumber=021220216
- TWTR: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=TWTR&prnumber=021220216
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver