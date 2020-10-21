Should you invest in Exxon Mobil, Cisco Systems, Freeport-McMoRan, Penn National Gaming, or Estee Lauder?
Oct 21, 2020, 10:45 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for XOM, CSCO, FCX, PENN, and EL.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=102120206
- CSCO: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=CSCO&prnumber=102120206
- FCX: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=FCX&prnumber=102120206
- PENN: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=PENN&prnumber=102120206
- EL: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=EL&prnumber=102120206
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver