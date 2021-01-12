Should you invest in Exxon Mobil, Wells Fargo, General Motors, Etsy, or EXACT Sciences?
Jan 12, 2021, 10:55 ET
NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestorsObserver issues critical PriceWatch Alerts for XOM, WFC, GM, ETSY, and EXAS.
Click a link below then choose between in-depth options trade idea report or a stock score report.
Options Report – Ideal trade ideas on up to seven different options trading strategies. The report shows all vital aspects of each option trade idea for each stock.
Stock Report - Measures a stock's suitability for investment with a proprietary scoring system combining short and long-term technical factors with Wall Street's opinion including a 12-month price forecast.
- XOM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=XOM&prnumber=011220216
- WFC: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=WFC&prnumber=011220216
- GM: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=GM&prnumber=011220216
- ETSY: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=ETSY&prnumber=011220216
- EXAS: https://www.investorsobserver.com/lp/pr-options-lp-2/?stocksymbol=EXAS&prnumber=011220216
(Note: You may have to copy this link into your browser then press the [ENTER] key.)
SOURCE InvestorsObserver