Should you see your dentist during COVID?

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, as everyone strives to stay healthy during COVID-19, dental leader, Dr. Peter Kics, offers important, but perhaps unexpected, advice: Take care of the health of your mouth to protect the overall health of your body. "The systems that keep our bodies working are part of one big circle; everything is connected," explains Dr. Kics, founder of Westgate Dental Care in Arlington Heights, Illinois. "Oral health is a vital part of this amazing circle. Now more than ever, we need to keep our mouths free of infection and inflammation to give our bodies a fighting chance to battle other health issues."

As researchers learn more about COVID-19, the connections between oral health and underlying health conditions, such as heart disease and diabetes, are becoming even more significant, says Dr. Kics. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this month released a report showing that people of any age with conditions such as cancer, heart disease, and Type 2 diabetes are at increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19.

"When a patient has gum disease, or periodontitis, he or she has bacteria and inflammation in the mouth that are linked to many of these health conditions identified in the CDC report," Dr. Kics explains. "For patients with diabetes, gum disease can be especially challenging. Diabetes makes it harder for patients to fight gum disease, and at the same time, gum disease makes it harder to keep blood sugar levels in check. It's a vicious cycle. Good oral care can help break this cycle to improve health."

Dr. Kics emphasizes that dental checkups are about more than teeth. "They are about looking for and treating infection, and helping you maintain healthy gums so your body has the resources it needs to fight chronic conditions and something as life-threatening as COVID. We encourage patients to put oral care at the top of their priority list."

General Oral Health Recommendations: Dr. Kics encourages patients to see a dentist if they experience pain or swelling in their mouth, or if anything inside the mouth is broken – a tooth, bridge or crown. For daily care at home, he advises the following regimen: brush, floss, use a water flosser, such as Waterpik®, and use an antiseptic rinse like Listerine® Total Care. "These simple steps take just a few minutes, but they can make a tremendous difference for your health, particularly as we face the challenges of COVID-19."

