Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market size is set to grow by USD 4.37 billion from 2024-2028, Demand for new generation anti-armor and anti-aircraft protection to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global shoulder-fired weapons market size is estimated to grow by USD 4.37 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.03% during the forecast period. Demand for new generation anti-armor and anti-aircraft protection is driving market growth, with a trend towards development of recoilless artillery. However, evolving global crisis affecting market prospects poses a challenge. Key market players include AirTronic USA LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., NORINCOGROUP.com Inc., General Dynamics Corp., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA, LIG Nex1Co. Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corp., Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc., MBDA, Nammo AS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., RTX Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Roketsan AS, Saab AB, SIATT, and Thales Group.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global shoulder-fired weapons market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Technology (Unguided and Guided), Product (Ammunition and Launcher), and Geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AirTronic USA LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., NORINCOGROUP.com Inc., General Dynamics Corp., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA, LIG Nex1Co. Ltd, Lockheed Martin Corp., Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc., MBDA, Nammo AS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., RTX Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Roketsan AS, Saab AB, SIATT, and Thales Group

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The recoilless artillery market is driven by the use of lightweight, low-cost, and flexible weapons like the Carl-Gustaf recoilless rifle. This 84-mm man-portable reusable anti-tank weapon, produced by Saab, eliminates the need for heavy recoil-counteracting equipment due to its unique design. The weapon's wide range of ammunition makes it suitable for various roles, making it a crucial asset for land forces. In December 2021, Estonia received the first shipment of 300 Carl-Gustaf M4 weapons ordered from Saab. Such orders for recoilless weapons are expected to increase, phasing out older generation shoulder-fired weaponry in service with global armed forces. The elimination of heavy recoil equipment and the weapon's flexibility make it an attractive option for military forces, driving the growth of the recoilless artillery market during the forecast period.

Shoulder-fired weapons, including antitank weapons, antiaircraft, and antivessel launchers, continue to be in high demand in military and paramilitary forces due to their manportable nature and multipurpose capabilities. However, negative demand for these weapons is emerging due to their misuse in terrorist activities. The ammunition industry is seeing increased business contracts for the production of various types of guns, missiles, and ammunition, including rocket-propelled grenades and guided and unguided technology. Advanced armored vehicles and trucks are also targets for these weapons, leading to a focus on defence capabilities such as antidefence systems. Defence contractors are investing in lightweight guided weapons like Javelin and MANPATS/MANPADS to enhance military forces' defence capabilities in modern warfare scenarios. Military budgets continue to prioritize these technologies, with countries spending billions on defence expenditures. The market for shoulder-fixed weapons is diverse, with private companies producing various explosion variants and technology advancements like infrared seekers, laser-guided, and command line systems, expanding the market range.

Market Challenges

The shoulder-fired weapons market faces significant challenges due to escalating research and development (R&D) costs. Creating a new design for a shoulder-fired weapon can cost billions of dollars, making it difficult for manufacturers to innovate. The global economic slowdown further limits procurement prospects, with military spending decreasing in major economies like the US, China , Japan , and Europe . This fiscal pressure forces countries to adopt existing defense technologies, often sacrificing performance and reliability. The lengthy and expensive development process for new technologies, especially concepts, makes them economically unfeasible without mass adoption. Consequently, the shoulder-fired weapons market may experience limited growth during the forecast period.

Shoulder-fired weapons, including guns, missiles, and rockets, are a significant part of the conventional arms market. These weapons face challenges in the ammunition industry due to the need for advanced technology, such as guidance systems for missiles and infrared seekers for laser-guided munitions. Business contracts with defense contractors and military forces require strict adherence to specifications and timelines. Hospital facilities and transportation, including armored vehicles and trucks, must ensure safe handling and storage. Terrorist activities pose a threat to civilian populations, leading to increased military expenditures for defense against such threats. Private companies develop lightweight, guided weapons like MANPATS and MANPADS for use in modern warfare scenarios. Technology advancements include unguided and guided technology, explosion variants, and command line-controlled fire-and-forget missiles. The ammunition industry must keep up with these developments to meet the demands of military forces and stay competitive in the market.

Segment Overview

This shoulder-fired weapons market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Technology 1.1 Unguided

1.2 Guided Product 2.1 Ammunition

2.2 Launcher Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Unguided- Unguided shoulder-fired weapons are manual weapons that require human skills for aiming and shooting warheads. These weapons do not have guidance or optical imagery systems to assist users in aiming, making them a single-use system. Primarily used on battlefields, they are best suited for short-distance engagements due to their precision constraints. M136 AT4, a recoilless rifle, is a popular unguided shoulder-fired weapon used to engage light armored vehicles. It is a lightweight, self-contained unit consisting of a free-flight, fin-stabilized rocket-type cartridge. Due to the lack of aim assist technologies, the effectiveness of M136 AT4 is limited to line-of-sight operations and requires manual identification and estimation of range. To modernize their defense systems, countries are investing in advanced shoulder-fired missiles, such as those produced in Iran. Regional cooperation between defense contractors, like ZM Dezamet and Nammo, is also driving advancements in the unguided shoulder-fired weapons market. These collaborations aim to optimize development, modernization, and upgrade processes, increasing the lethality of these weapons against infantry fighting vehicles and main battle tanks.

The global Surface-to-Air Missiles (SAMs) market is experiencing robust growth, driven by escalating defense budgets and geopolitical tensions. Expected to reach USD XX billion by 2028, the market is propelled by technological advancements and increased military modernization efforts. Key players such as Raytheon Technologies, Lockheed Martin, and BAE Systems are at the forefront, innovating to enhance missile accuracy and range. Rising demand for advanced air defense systems and integration with multi-layered defense architectures further fuel market expansion. Strategic investments and partnerships are shaping the future of this dynamic sector.

Research Analysis

Shoulder-fixed weapons, including antitank weapons, antiaircraft systems, and manportable antidefense systems like rocket-propelled grenades and antivessel launchers, face decreasing demand due to shifting defense priorities and technological advancements. Negative demand for these conventional arms arises from factors such as declining military expenditures in some regions and the prioritization of healthcare infrastructure and other social sectors over military capabilities in others. Modern warfare scenarios increasingly favor advanced armored vehicles, lightweight guided missiles, and man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS and MANPATS) with fire-and-forget missiles and sophisticated guidance systems. The LAMEA (Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Eastern Europe) market for shoulder-fixed weapons is expected to experience moderate growth, driven by paramilitary forces and ongoing conflicts. However, the market's future remains uncertain as defense capabilities continue to evolve in response to technological advancements and changing geopolitical realities.

Market Research Overview

Shoulder-fixed weapons, including antitank weapons, antiaircraft systems, and manportable antidefence systems like rocket-propelled grenades and antivessel launchers, face negative demand due to declining military conflicts and defense budgets. The global market for these weapons is influenced by military expenditures, defense capabilities, and modern warfare scenarios. Paramilitary forces and terrorist activities also impact the demand. Key players include private companies specializing in the ammunition industry, producing guns, missiles, and ammunition for various explosion variants. Technology advancements have led to guided and unguided systems, with infrared seekers and laser-guided missiles becoming common. Lightweight, man-portable anti-tank systems (MANPATS) and man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS) are in high demand due to their versatility and ease of use. Military forces continue to invest in advanced armored vehicles, trucks, and offensive fighting vehicles for defense against these weapons. The LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) region is a significant market for shoulder-fixed weapons due to ongoing conflicts and instability. Fire-and-forget missiles and guidance systems are driving development activities in the industry. Business contracts and military budgets remain crucial factors in the market's growth.

