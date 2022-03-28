Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Size to Grow by USD 3.42 billion | Technavio

In-Scope:

Unguided:

The market vendors should focus on grabbing business opportunities from the unguided segment under the technology category as it accounted for the largest market share in the base year. Unguided shoulder-fired weapons are generally employed to disable armored vehicles and neutralize certain threats.

Out-of-Scope:

Guided

Segmentation by product (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The ammunition for shoulder-fired weapons includes both unguided rockets and guided missiles, owing to the rapid adoption of shoulder-fired weapon systems, the demand for ammunition has increased.

Out-of-Scope:

Launcher

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (unguided and guided) and product (ammunition and launcher)

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by technology (unguided and guided) and product (ammunition and launcher)

Key Companies- AirTronic USA LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA, LIG Nex1Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc., MBDA, Nammo AS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, SIATT, Thales Group, and Roketsan AS, among others.

Driver- Demand for new generation anti-armor and anti-aircraft protection

Challenge- Evolving global crisis affecting market prospects

Demand for new generation anti-armor and anti-aircraft protection Challenge- Evolving global crisis affecting market prospects

Vendor Insights-

The shoulder-fired weapons market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The stringent safety and regulatory policies in the defense segment are expected to restrict the entry of new players. Furthermore, since a contract for a shoulder-fired weapon requires high technological expertise and spans several years, careful identification and continuous monitoring of associative risks are required to be undertaken to assess their effects on the operational parameters of the manufacturing company.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Driver:

Demand for new generation anti-armor and anti-aircraft protection:

India is focusing on the development of SHORAD missile systems. To tackle insurgencies in densely populated environments, the Army intends to procure around 2,500 third-generation shoulder-fired ATGMs and 96 launchers. Such developments are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Challenge:

Development of recoilless artillery:

The recoilless artillery allows the launch of a relatively large projectile from a platform, which would otherwise be incapable of handling the weight or recoil of a conventional gun of the same size. Such advantages will boost the market growth during the forecast period.

Shoulder-Fired Weapons Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 8.16% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.42 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.83 Regional analysis North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Russia, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled AirTronic USA LLC, BAE Systems Plc, Bharat Dynamics Ltd., China North Industries Group Co. Ltd., General Dynamics Corp., KBP Instrument Design Bureau, KONSTRUKTORSKOYE BYURO MASHYNOSTROYENIYA, LIG Nex1Co. Ltd., Lockheed Martin Corp., Machinery and Chemical Industry Inc., MBDA, Nammo AS, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., Raytheon Technologies Corp., Rheinmetall AG, Saab AB, SIATT, Thales Group, and Roketsan AS Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

