SHOULDER INNOVATIONS ANNOUNCES PLACEMENT OF NEW CFO AND NEW VP COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT

News provided by

Shoulder Innovations

02 Oct, 2023, 05:55 ET

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations Inc. (SI), a Grand Rapids, Michigan based leader in the shoulder replacement implant market announced today that they have hired Mr. Jeff Points as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Points has 25 years of finance experience in high-growth organizations, most recently as Chief Financial Officer at Cardiovascular Systems where he had overall financial responsibility for the organization.

Continue Reading

Following SI's recent securing of significant financial resources, Mr. Points will bring the company to the next level of financial rigor and discipline in execution. He will be responsible for leading all financial and IT aspects for the business.

"I am delighted to be joining Rob and the terrific team at SI to help drive the continued momentum of the business," stated Mr. Points. "SI operates in a very large, fast-growing market, and I am excited to support the robust growth of the business and help the company reach its full potential."

SI also announced the hiring of Mr. Jon Osborne as Vice President, Commercial Development. Mr. Osborne's addition to SI's executive team underscores a commitment to advance their market presence and further their strategic commercial objectives. Mr. Osborne was most recently Vice President, Commercial Marketing at Smith & Nephew, focused on the Sports Medicine portfolio. His extensive experience in orthopedics, paired with a proven record in commercial strategy and execution, positions SI optimally for the next phase of growth.

"Shoulder Innovations is poised for rapid acceleration, and I am eager to build the structure of the commercial organization to support this growth. I am honored to join a leadership team so rich in experience and legacy in this space, supported by the most innovative portfolio and pipeline in the industry."

Rob Ball, CEO of Shoulder Innovations said, "I could not be more excited and flattered to have two executives of this caliber and experience join our small team. The Shoulder Innovations team has accomplished much with a lean and efficient team. Augmenting our leadership will allow us to continue to improve our ability to scale our successful business and execute our plans with precision."

SI is a privately-held medical device company with a broad team of successful innovators in the shoulder space. SI has developed and commercialized various components for the innovative and integrated InSet™ system, which includes the successful InSet™ Glenoid, Humeral Short Stem, Reverse, and Stemless components. The company was built on innovation and grit by a small and highly specialized team and they now have the resources and commitment to build a best-in-class team focused on their leading shoulder arthroplasty technology.

About Shoulder Innovations:

Shoulder Innovations is a medical device development company that designs and commercializes innovative products that demonstrate the potential for improved patient care and reduced overall cost to the healthcare system.

Leveraging its breakthrough, patented InSet™ glenoid design, Shoulder Innovations is commercializing a shoulder replacement implant system focused on improving outcomes related to the greatest cause of shoulder replacement failure: glenoid loosening.

The InSet™ technology has been shown in testing to significantly reduce glenoid implant micro-motion and simplifies the surgical technique, potentially reducing complications or increasing implant longevity.

For more information about Shoulder Innovations and the Power of One™ visit www.shoulderinnovations.com.

SOURCE Shoulder Innovations

Also from this source

Shoulder Innovations Announces Securing of a $45M Debt Facility

SHOULDER INNOVATIONS ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL PATENT FOR InSET™ REVERSE SHOULDER SYSTEM

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.