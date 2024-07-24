Shoulder Innovations Further Strengthens IP Portfolio in Key Areas with Recent Patent Grants

Shoulder Innovations has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio around the Inset Glenoid technology. Post this

"These recent grants further strengthen key patent families that are foundational to our technology, and we are pleased the USPTO continues to recognize our meaningful innovation in the shoulder arthroplasty segment," said Rob Ball, CEO of Shoulder Innovations. "This noteworthy expansion of our IP position represents the culmination of over 10 years of research and development, and we are proud of our team for their continued dedication to creating practical solutions for shoulder surgeons and advancing patient outcomes."

Over the past 20 years, Shoulder Innovations has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio around the Inset Glenoid technology and brand that is marked by a continued long life prior to expiration. Specific patents among the newly granted awards adding to the Company's existing strong IP foundation include:

Glenoid Preparation in a Single Step

This patent covers a groundbreaking method of implanting a glenoid implant, which involves reaming two cavities in the glenoid in a single step.

Total Reverse Shoulder Systems and Methods

This patent features a reverse shoulder system with a scapular glenoid baseplate and humeral stem, where the baseplate's axis is angled relative to the stem's axis.

Porous Coated Convertible Glenoid

This patent covers shoulder replacement components and methods utilizing porous fixation rings, enabling the switch from anatomic to reverse articulating surfaces without changing the fixation components.

"Shoulder Innovations' commitment to advancing shoulder replacement technology is further evidenced by these patents," said Dr. David Fehnel. "As a shoulder surgeon, I'm thrilled to see these technological developments rapidly making their way into the marketplace, with the goal of helping us provide even more innovative surgical care for our patients."

About Shoulder Innovations:

Shoulder Innovations is a shoulder arthroplasty-focused medical device development company that designs and commercializes innovative products that demonstrate the potential for improved patient care and reduced overall cost to the healthcare system.

Leveraging its breakthrough, patented InSet™ glenoid design, Shoulder Innovations developed a shoulder replacement implant system focused on improving outcomes related to the greatest cause of anatomic shoulder replacement failure: glenoid loosening.

The InSet™ technology has been shown in testing to significantly reduce glenoid implant micro-motion and simplifies the surgical technique, potentially reducing complications or increasing implant longevity.

Beyond addressing one of the biggest problems in anatomic shoulder arthroplasty, Shoulder Innovations has also developed the anatomic reverse shoulder system, designed to work with and maximize the available rotator cuff instead of substituting for it.

For more information about Shoulder Innovations and the Power of One™ visit https://shoulderinnovations.com/.

