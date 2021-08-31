Shoulder Innovations Relocates Corporate Headquarters

The company recently received FDA clearance for their InSet™ Reverse Shoulder system, which seamlessly integrates and rounds out a best in class product line for shoulder arthroplasty, as announced in a recent press release . The InSet TM Reverse Shoulder System significantly expands the company's product line and is currently in its early release, with its full scale launch in the fall of this year.

Matt Ahearn, Shoulder Innovation's Chief Operating Officer said, "The move into the new Shoulder Innovations corporate office and distribution facility coincides with the 510k clearance of the InSetTM Reverse Shoulder System; both of which are major milestones and inflection points for the business. This new facility provides the space and systems for the Shoulder Innovations team to efficiently and effectively serve our surgeon and commercial partners, and it has the capacity to support our growth for the next decade."

Doug Hynek, SI's Distribution and Customer Service Director said, "The correct strategic location for a distribution facility is critical for serving our commercial team and surgeon customers. Space that allows for optimal operational flow and efficiency is equally important. Our new headquarters achieves both goals. With our new corporate facility and distribution center minutes from downtown and in close proximity to the airport, we are well positioned to service last minute requests from our customers. This location enables us to attract top talent and to have everything necessary to service our national customer base."

To learn more about SI and their products visit shoulderinnovations.com.

About Shoulder Innovations:

Shoulder Innovations, LLC is a medical device development company that designs and commercializes innovative products which demonstrate the potential for improved patient care and reduced overall cost to the healthcare system.

Leveraging its breakthrough, patented, InSetTM Glenoid design, Shoulder Innovations is commercializing a shoulder replacement implant system focused on improving outcomes related to the greatest cause of shoulder replacement failure: glenoid loosening.

The InSetTM technology has been shown in testing to significantly reduce glenoid implant micro-motion and simplifies surgical the surgical technique, potentially reducing complications or increase implant longevity.

Shoulder Innovations is based in Grand Rapids, Mich.

Learn more about Shoulder Innovations and its Total Shoulder Replacement System at shoulderinnovations.com.

SOURCE Shoulder Innovations

