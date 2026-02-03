Shoulder Innovations to Participate in the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, Inc. (Shoulder Innovations, or the Company) (NYSE: SI), a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, today announced that members of management will participate in the BTIG 13th Annual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference in Snowbird, UT on Tuesday, February 10, 2026 and Wednesday, February 11, 2026.

About Shoulder Innovations

Shoulder Innovations is a commercial-stage medical technology company exclusively focused on transforming the shoulder surgical care market, with a current offering of advanced implant systems for shoulder arthroplasty. These systems are a core element of Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem, which is designed to improve core components of shoulder surgical care – preoperative planning, implant design and procedural efficiency – to benefit each stakeholder in the care chain. Shoulder Innovations' ecosystem is also comprised of enabling technologies, efficient instrument systems, specialized support and surgeon-to-surgeon collaboration. Together, these elements seek to address the long-standing clinical and operational challenges in the shoulder surgical care market by delivering predictable outcomes, procedural simplicity, and efficiency across all sites of care.

Contact

Brian Johnston or Sam Bentzinger

Gilmartin Group LLC

[email protected]

SOURCE Shoulder Innovations