Shoulder Innovations Unveils New Humeral Preoperative Planning Feature with ProVoyance Shoulder

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoulder Innovations, a leader in the shoulder replacement implant market, announced today the introduction of humeral planning capabilities to its ProVoyance Shoulder Software Planning platform. This new feature, which received clearance from the FDA, will further empower shoulder surgeons with their preoperative planning by allowing precise planning of all available InSet™ humeral stems, including the newly released InSet™ 95 Stem.

The ProVoyance Shoulder platform is known for its integration of advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies and converts CT images into accurate 3D reconstructions of the shoulder anatomy.

The ProVoyance platform has proven to be an invaluable tool for surgeons in their pursuit of great outcomes.

Rob Ball, CEO of Shoulder Innovations shared, "ProVoyance was the first musculoskeletal application in its class to navigate the rigorous FDA approval process under the QIH classification code, designated for artificial intelligence-enabled software applications. This recognition underscores the platform's advanced AI/ML capabilities, setting a new standard in surgical planning technology."

The ProVoyance platform has proven to be an invaluable tool for surgeons in their pursuit of great outcomes for patients. Our data demonstrates that over 90% of SI surgeries are planned through the platform. Inclusion of the humeral component of planning further adds value to the utility and engagement of this best in class solution."

The addition of humeral planning further enhances this system, providing surgeons with a powerful software tool to tailor surgical strategies to individual patient anatomy, with the goal of improving outcomes.

"ProVoyance Humeral Planning Software brings the same cutting-edge technology that elevates a surgeon's ability to accurately reconstruct the glenoid to the humerus," says Christopher R. Chuinard, M.D. "Now, surgeons who embrace this technology can plan, predict, and execute humeral reconstruction, virtually trialing any of the humeral implants from the Shoulder Innovations portfolio. Whether it is an anatomic or a reverse implant, the entire operating team — from rep to scrub to surgeon — can anticipate the ideal implant for the case, ensuring accurate restoration of the anatomy and increasing operative efficiency."

ProVoyance Shoulder continues to lead the way in shoulder surgery planning software and is available exclusively through Shoulder Innovations.

About Shoulder Innovations:

Shoulder Innovations is a shoulder arthroplasty-focused medical device development company that designs and commercializes innovative products that demonstrate the potential for improved patient care and reduced overall cost to the healthcare system.

Leveraging its breakthrough, patented InSet™ glenoid design, Shoulder Innovations developed a shoulder replacement implant system focused on improving outcomes related to the greatest cause of anatomic shoulder replacement failure: glenoid loosening.

The InSet™ technology has been shown in testing to significantly reduce glenoid implant micro-motion and simplifies the surgical technique, potentially reducing complications or increasing implant longevity.

Beyond addressing one of the biggest problems in anatomic shoulder arthroplasty, Shoulder Innovations has also developed the anatomic reverse shoulder system, designed to work with and maximize the available rotator cuff instead of substituting for it.

For more information about Shoulder Innovations and the Power of One™ visit https://shoulderinnovations.com/ .

