Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and Golden Key reached cooperation and embarked on the development path from scale to quality

BEIJING, Dec. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 3, 2019, Shouyue Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as " Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur") and Golden Key International Alliance officially signed a cooperation agreement and reached in-depth strategic cooperation. At the annual meeting of Golden Key, Ji Yu, Vice President of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, Han Hua, Assistant Chairman of Golden Keys China, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Golden Key International Alliance, and relevant leaders of both sides attended the signing ceremony. This cooperation means that Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will shift development from scale to quality and take advantage of the resources of both parties to set up the industry's quality benchmark, and create a new standard of travel service in China.

As an important starting point for Shouqi Group to actively embrace the Internet and realize the reform and upgrading of traditional industries, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has rich offline operation experience and high-quality service guarantee ability. With a good brand image, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has become the first choice brand in the domestic business vehicle market. Since its inception, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has provided state level travel services for many high-level meetings such as major domestic and foreign political conferences at central government and local government levels, the World Economic Forum, the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, the G20 Summit, BRICS Xiamen Summit, APEC 2019 Forum and the SCO Summit.

Golden Keys China is a networked, personalized, professional and international service brand composed of brand service managers of hotels, properties, scenic spots and high-end service enterprises. Golden Keys China is a world-top service brand known as the jewel in the crown of service. Since it was officially introduced into China in 1995, Golden Keys China has formed the largest online and offline brand service network in China, and has participated in various large-scale conference services for many times.

Through opening up for franchising, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has expanded rapidly in recent two years, and the market scale has been expanding continuously, becoming a top enterprise in the domestic car hailing market. In terms of quality, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur released 15 gold service standards in 2018, which set up a service benchmark for the domestic car hailing industry, and also won the recognition of consumers for Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, with constantly improving brand influence.

In this cooperation, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and Golden Keys International Alliance will jointly create service standards for the travel industry and establish a training college. Leveraging the rich offline operation experience and perfect training and internal control system of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, both parties will be able to jointly improve the industry service benchmark, so that the industry will develop in a more standardized, unified and healthy direction; and Golden Key will also bring more rich service experience for Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur, so that Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur can further improve its service quality, achieve further development from scale to quality, and take advantage of the service advantages of both sides to jointly leverage the business vehicle market and create a new benchmark of the quality travel service industry.

SOURCE Shouqi Limousine