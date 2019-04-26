Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur enhancing safety support via tech innovation, reaching new level of AI

BEIJING, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur officially established a partnership with artificial intelligence (AI) tech firm Horizon at Shanghai Auto Show 2019 on April 17.

With unique algorithms and chip-relevant capabilities, Horizon will develop intelligent in-car devices tailored for ride-hailing service vehicles and turn conventional rear view mirrors into intelligent in-car devices with AI-based features such as Advanced Driving Assistance System, Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and facial recognition, which include functions such as lane departure warning, front collision warning and dangerous driving behavior detection like fatigue monitoring. All these will allow Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur to offer better safety support and increase operating and managerial efficiency.

Easy money from the mobile Internet era is already gone, it is now time to become more efficient and competitive in the new phase through the concept of "X + technology." As a representative of the ride-hailing service industry, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has realized the importance of technology. While increasing technological R&D efforts, it is enhancing cooperation with industry-leading companies with technological advantages in fields such as artificial intelligence (AI), achieving the implementation and application of cutting-edge technology.

Already good at compliance, safety and quality of services, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has also increased investment in technological R&D in order to further meet user needs and requirements and make itself even more competitive. It is fueling corporate growth through big data, cloud computing and AI.

In 2018, for example, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur launched the CI in-car intelligent hardware system to offer intelligent features in terms of driving assistance, driving safety monitoring, passenger safety assistance, AI- and speech-based interaction, interactive entertainment and more. This has enabled effective monitoring of driving behavior and comprehensive safety support, making Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur a paragon in terms of AI-enabled driving safety.

Today, the above-mentioned system is already used on a total of 5,000 cars in 25 of the cities currently served by Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur. With continual iteration over the past year, this system is better able to ensure occupant safety while showing excellent product power.

Instead of working alone, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur recently has achieved deep cooperation with FUTURUS in addition to Horizon. Its cars across China have been equipped with several thousand Pilot head-up displays (HUDs) from FUTURUS. These intelligent technology-based devices will effectively help drivers avoid potential risks caused by looking at their smartphones, enabling them to focus on driving and thus increasing driving safety.

In the new round of technological and industrial revolutions globally, companies need to rely on information technology to promote digitalization and AI development in their respective industries. Only by so doing can they adapt to the latest industrial trends. With the latest information technology, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur is working hard on intelligent mobility and will reshape the entire mobility service ecosystem, leading us into a new era of mobility.

