Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur Establishes Strategic Partnership with e-driver to Build High-quality Mobility Ecosystem

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur is one of China's most compliant car hailing service platforms that provides 15 benchmark-setting premium services. These are popular among users in the mid-range and high-end segments and enjoy a good reputation in the overall market. As China's largest online driver service information platform, e-driver already has over 200,000 driver partners and serves in more than 300 Chinese cities. This alliance will bring local users even more mobility options. In the meantime, with rich industrial resources, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and e-driver will jointly lead the mobility service market toward faster and healthier growth.

After realizing channel interoperability with e-driver, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will be able to make its services complete with e-driver's driver services and provide its users with safe, high-quality mobility services through e-driver's proven, compliant services, said a relevant Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur executive. On the side of e-driver, it will obtain a large number of high-quality users while adding services by including car hailing services into its app, thus realizing rapid growth of user base and transaction size. This executive added that Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and e-driver would also integrate their membership systems in order to bring consumers better and richer services.

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has launched the taxi, business car, international car, bus and other car hailing services in just more than two years so as to satisfy more mobility needs from different groups of users. The international car hailing service, in particular, has helped Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur tap successfully into the tourism market and therefore build a closed-loop ecosystem covering mobility, tourism and consumption; the bus hailing service has helped the car hailing service industry upgrade from traditional small-scale use cases to group use, realizing an important change in the industry by letting it go beyond the positioning of being based on taxi derivatives.

The cooperation between Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and e-driver will not just let them co-build an even safer, more compliant mobility environment, but more importantly will complete Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur's mobility ecosystem. In the meantime, it will enable full integration of the two partners' user resources. Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has a large number of users in the mid-range and high-end segments who have high requirements for quality, compliance and service comfort, while these users happen to be e-driver's targeted group. Channel interoperability will definitely bring many new users to e-driver. Additionally, this cooperation will also fuse different mobility services to provide users with deeply customized services, helping both companies further develop the market.

With the addition of e-driver users, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will be able to cover even more diversified groups of users, thus increasing its user number and stickiness in a long run. Both Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur and e-driver will be able to maximize user value and see even more possibilities of future growth. They will likely conduct deeper cooperation in the future. With great advantages in capital, service experience and resources for cooperation across society, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will bring consumers higher-quality mobility service experiences via working with e-driver.

