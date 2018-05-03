Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur Launches CI System to Take the 1st Step in the Field of AI Apps for Car Hailing

CI stands not just for Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur's brand image and more intelligent, premium mobility services, but also highlights its R&D capacity and continuous investment in technology.

With CI, drivers will be able to accurately position their vehicles and check their status; both passengers and the back-end system will be able to identify any dangerous behaviors from a driver; Intelligent Vehicle Safety Assistance will be able to provide passengers with assistance such as interior and item monitoring, and seatbelt recognition; and passengers will also be able to control vehicle functions via the speech assistant and access to a substantial library of entertainment content such as movies and news.

In the meantime, the just-launched CI has laid solid groundwork for Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur's development of the highest safety standards in the industry.

Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur divides safety into three stages. For the preventive stage, it has stringent entry standards for both vehicles and drivers. Vehicles must meet China's latest requirements for car hailing services, while drivers must be residents recorded on the local household registration system and have no criminal records, with fewer than five cases of non-compliant motor-vehicle driving over the past year. Additionally, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will offer drivers regular safe-driving skill training and conduct assessments in order to enhance their awareness of road safety and prevent traffic accidents.

Meanwhile, CI will monitor drivers' driving behaviors via technologies such as facial recognition, so that it can identify fatigued driving, driving under the influence (DUI), smoking, frequent lane changing, driving beyond speed limits, etc. Once identifying any of these, CI will immediately record and report issues to Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur's back-end system, thereby preventing accidents.

On the side of back-end management and control, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur requires that drivers always provide passengers with premium service according to its 15 Golden Service Standards. Based on Shou Qi Group's experience in offline operations, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur provides drivers with regular safe-driving skills training and performs unified management and supervision, in order to enhance their awareness of road safety.

Vehicles are primarily intended to move people from place to place, according to Wei Dong, CEO of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur. CI gives Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur a new way of interacting with passengers, thereby turning Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur into an accurately targeting, premium media channel while enabling CI to serve as a platform for presenting both the company and its service contents to customers. Entertainment content and business presentation will become new sources of profits for Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur in addition to services and vehicle operations.

CI will further personalize and refine Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur's high-quality services, lead to all-new products, and realize seamless linkage between the process of mobility and mobile living space. It showcases Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur's visionary business sense, and indicates Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur's first step toward intelligent mobility, bringing vehicles one step closer to becoming mobile living spaces.

