Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur leads China's online ride hailing market into an era of refined operation

BEIJING, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- China is one of the first countries to formulate clear management rules for the online ride hailing industry. With the introduction of various policies and regulations, the online ride hailing industry ushered in a new stage of development, and the operation mode of the platform has also gradually shifted from extensive operation to refined operation. For a service-oriented enterprise, it is the best way to win the market by obtaining user recognition through high-quality and refined services. Recently, for pregnant women, children, the drunken, the physically disabled, the visually or hearing handicapped, and passengers carrying pets, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur issued the industry's first refined service standards for special groups of people so as to lead the industry back to the essence of services and into the era of more considerate and more refined quality service standards.

For an online ride hailing platform, with the growing number of users, it is very difficult to meet the diversified and personalized needs of users with just a single product or service. The refined operation method based on large data can directly tackle the pain points and meet the core needs of users by subdividing the users and scenes and providing targeted products or services, thus winning more user recognition.

Through analyzing large data, Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur has further understood the needs and preferences of different user groups, thus formulating more precise service strategies for pregnant women, children, the drunken, the physically disabled, the visually or hearing handicapped, and passengers carrying pets, who face many pain points and difficulties during traveling.

For a pregnant passengers, the driver needs to disinfect the interior of the vehicle before the passenger gets on. When the passenger gets on, the driver should adjust the co-driver's seat to the front to ensure adequate space in the back row, ensure appropriate air conditioning temperature, drive smoothly, start the car gently, brake steadily, and change the lane slowly. For the physically disabled, during the waiting period, the driver should wait patiently and strictly ensure no push to avoid bumps of the passenger due to anxiety, and give priority to accessible car service with professional facilities for wheelchaired passengers, and help passengers get on and off the car, fix wheelchairs and fasten seat belts for them, and so on in accordance with the norms; for the drunken, the driver shall take the initiative to help them get on and off the car, and ask the passengers who take the ride alone to leave contact information for emergency contacts, drive safely and smoothly during the journey, while providing paper towels, water, cleaning bags and so on.

With the disappearance of the Internet population dividend and the upgrading of consumption, the online ride hailing industry is facing changes and the era of refined operation is coming. Only through the analysis of large data can we know more about users, and through the refined operation can we better meet the needs of users, highlight the value of the platform, thus bringing more value to users. The refined operation strategy of Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur will redefine the service standard of the online ride hailing industry, and lead the industry into the era of refined operation, bringing more extreme and satisfactory service experience to the vast number of users.

SOURCE Shouqi Limousine