Shout! Factory Selects Whip Media Group's CVM Platform To Drive Growth

LOS ANGELES, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Whip Media Group, which offers the leading data-driven content value management platform powering the world's largest entertainment organizations, today announced that Shout! Factory, a multi-platform media company, will use Whip Media's solution to provide real-time performance data to partners.

Since 2003, Shout! Factory has built a solid reputation as a preeminent multiplatform distributor and content producer that acquires, develops, and markets movies, TV series, and other pop culture programming across traditional and emerging platforms worldwide. From its start releasing and reviving beloved cult films and classic TV series to the present day, Shout! has developed an uncanny ability to rediscover and repackage great content and produce and distribute new releases that set the bar for independent entertainment. Shout's digital transactional business is growing at a rapid pace, along with their number of licensed movies and series, and global distribution partners. As a result of this growth, Shout! was looking for a solution that would provide content performance tracking.

"We're thrilled to partner with Shout! Factory to unlock the power of their data and digital catalog, drive revenue, and improve their decision-making capabilities," said Carol Hanley, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer of Whip Media Group.

"Shout! Factory has a deep library of movies, series, and new original content which we distribute across multiple transactional platforms. As we embark on another year of tremendous growth in our EST/IVOD businesses, our new partnership with Whip Media enables us to integrate our performance tracking in real-time and deepen our understanding of how our content engages with viewers across multiple platforms. We look forward to getting that data on digital transactions and consumer insights from Whip Media," stated David Landau, Associate Vice President of Sales at Shout! Factory.

About Whip Media Group

Whip Media Group's companies, including Mediamorph, TV Time and TheTVDB, offer the leading data-driven content value management platform that empowers the world's leading entertainment companies to intelligently acquire, distribute and monetize their content. Together, our companies track billions of consumer actions and financial transactions that accelerate innovation for buyers and sellers of content. Whip Media Group has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Amsterdam, and Paris. For more information, visit whipmediagroup.com

About Shout! Factory

Shout! Factory, LLC is a diversified multi-platform media company devoted to producing, uncovering, preserving, and revitalizing the very best of pop culture. Founders Richard Foos, Bob Emmer, and Garson Foos have spent their entire careers sharing their music, television and film favorites with discerning consumers the world over. Shout! Factory's entertainment offerings serve up feature films, classic and contemporary TV series, animation, live music and comedy specials. In addition, Shout! Factory maintains a vast entertainment distribution network that delivers culturally relevant programming, movie, and audio content to all the leading digital service providers in North America and across multiple platforms. Shout! Factory owns and operates Shout! Studios, Scream Factory, Shout! Factory Kids, Mystery Science Theater 3000, and Shout! Factory TV. These riches are the result of a creative acquisition mandate that has established the company as a hotbed of cultural preservation and commercial reinvention. Shout! Factory is based in Los Angeles, California. For more on Shout! Factory, visit shoutfactory.com.

