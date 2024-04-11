"Show Her The Money," A Groundbreaking New Documentary About The Power Of Funding Women Entrepreneurs, Has Launched A 50-City Grassroots Global Tour Sponsored By Wells Fargo

Television icon Sharon Gless of "Cagney & Lacey" and "Queer as Folk" lends star power as a featured subject and executive producer

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its award-winning film festival run, producer Catherine Gray announced that the documentary "Show Her The Money" has embarked on a 50-city grassroots global tour to shed light on the plight of women entrepreneurs who aren't getting their share of venture capital.

https://youtu.be/prkRc-Yoeyo?si=Co4p_BeqXUR8cVv8 Show Her The Money Promotional Poster Show Her The Money Cast Photo

Featuring prominent female investors who invest in diverse women entrepreneurs with innovations that could change the world, "Show Her The Money" is a new feature-length documentary directed by Ky Dickens and edited by Liz Kaar that reminds us that money is power, and women need it to achieve true equality.

Emmy Award-winning actress and author Sharon Gless is no stranger to breaking glass ceilings for women in the entertainment industry and lends her star power as a cast member and as an executive producer.

"In my day, I was taught it was bad taste to discuss money," said Gless. "The stories told by the pioneering women featured throughout "Show Her The Money" demonstrate how far we've come. We still have a long way to go and I'm up for the ride!"

Producer Catherine Gray expresses her dedication to empowering women in the entrepreneurial space, stating, "Our mission is to equip women with the knowledge and resources necessary to navigate the venture capital landscape. Through an immersive 50-city grassroots global tour, we are committed to raising awareness and fostering change in the way women are funded in the entrepreneurial sphere."

Sponsored by Wells Fargo, the tour features stops in more than 50 cities across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and New Zealand with many locations hosting post-screening discussions to address the issues covered in the film.

"Increasing access to capital for women, and all diverse segments, is extremely important to Wells Fargo and to me personally," said Ruth Jacks, head of Wells Fargo's Commercial Banking Diverse Segments business. "This film is a great opportunity to educate and inspire women, and we look forward to sharing the film with businesswomen nationwide through this grassroots global tour."

"Women have been barred from the highest levels of power because they have been shut out of the financial world," said Dickens. "I hope "Show Her The Money" pulls back the curtain on a world that has felt elusive to so many women and gives them the voice to demand a seat at the table."

Cast members

Dawn Lafreeda , the largest single-owner franchisee within the Denny's restaurant chain and one of the most successful female restaurant franchise owners in the United States .





, the largest single-owner franchisee within the Denny's restaurant chain and one of the most successful female restaurant franchise owners in . Pocket Sun , who was so disheartened by the gross underfunding of women, she did what Silicon Valley told her was impossible and co-founded her own female-led VC fund, SoGal Ventures.





, who was so disheartened by the gross underfunding of women, she did what Silicon Valley told her was impossible and co-founded her own female-led VC fund, SoGal Ventures. Wendy Ryan , an investor using her generational wealth to empower women and BIPOC entrepreneurs.





, an investor using her generational wealth to empower women and BIPOC entrepreneurs. Vicky Pasche , who aspires to change the world of fashion with Dapper Boi, a gender-neutral, body inclusive apparel line.





, who aspires to change the world of fashion with Dapper Boi, a gender-neutral, body inclusive apparel line. Diipa Büller-Khosla , founder of indē wild, who is empowering South Asian women to celebrate their brown skin in a country that historically markets skin lightening products.





, founder of indē wild, who is empowering South Asian women to celebrate their brown skin in a country that historically markets skin lightening products. Marian Leitner's company , Archer Roose Wine, sells luxury wines in cans, reinventing the image of wine drinkers while lowering the carbon footprint of the wine industry.





, Archer Roose Wine, sells luxury wines in cans, reinventing the image of wine drinkers while lowering the carbon footprint of the wine industry. Jasmine Jones , inspired by her grandmother's battle with breast cancer, founded Myya, the only online direct-to-consumer, insurance billable, post-mastectomy intimates' brand.

For more information about the film and the tour go to showherthemoneymovie.com.

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Hollingsworth

213-308-0200

[email protected]

SOURCE Show Her The Money