"Show Her The Money" Feature Documentary Wraps 100-City Grassroots Global Tour Sponsored by Wells Fargo

Global Business Leaders Champion Women Entrepreneurs, Emphasizing That Money Is Power and Essential for True Equality in the Worlds of Business and Finance

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The acclaimed documentary, "Show Her The Money," has successfully wrapped its ambitious 100-city grassroots global tour. This groundbreaking film, highlighting the power and significance of funding women entrepreneurs, took its message to cities across the globe, driven by a sponsorship from Wells Fargo.

Show Her The Money Producer, Catherine Gray Show Her The Money Movie Poster

"Show Her The Money," directed by Ky Dickens and produced by Catherine Gray spotlights prominent female investors who are committed to backing diverse women entrepreneurs with world-changing innovations. The documentary emphasizes a central truth: money is power, and women need equitable access to it to achieve genuine equality.

"Show Her The Money" introduces us to "angel investor" Dawn Lafreeda, who went from a struggling Denny's waitress to the largest full-service female restaurant owner in America and Wendy Ryan, a powerhouse investor using her generational wealth to empower women and BIPOC entrepreneurs. We also meet Pocket Sun, who was so disheartened by the gross underfunding of women, she did what Silicon Valley told her was impossible and co-founded her own female-led VC fund, SoGal Ventures. This feat landed her on the cover of Forbes Asia magazine as one of its 30 under 30. The film also showcases several women Sun's fund invested in such as global influencer Diipa Khosla, Founder of Inde Wild cosmetics that are dermatologically designed and tested, loaded with Ayurvedic nutrients as well as science-backed ingredients that help reduce dark spots, brighten, heal and soothe blemishes, and much more; Marian Leitner Founder of Archer Roose Wines- a sustainable canned wine company which boasts actress Elizabeth Banks as spokesperson and co-owner. Jasmine Jones founder Myya, the only online direct-to-consumer, insurance billable, post-mastectomy intimates' brand is also featured. Inspired by her grandmother's battle with breast cancer, the former Miss District of Columbia USA believes that "every woman deserves to feel beautiful." Producer Gray, a "connector" and multi-hyphenate media powerhouse, who helped bring subjects of the film together and is the host of a weekly podcast, "Invest in Her," available wherever podcasts are found. And Vicky Pasche, co-founder, Dapper Boi, Inc., a gender-neutral, body-inclusive clothing line-who ranks in the top 5% on Shopify. In addition to the founders and angel investors, the film also features actress Sharon Gless doing double duty as an executive producer.

Gray passionately underscored its mission: "Our goal is to equip women with the knowledge and resources to navigate the venture capital landscape. This 100-city grassroots global tour has been crucial in raising awareness and fostering change in the entrepreneurial funding ecosystem for women."

Sponsored by Wells Fargo, the documentary's tour visited cities in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Many locations hosted post-screening discussions to delve deeper into the issues addressed in the film.

"Show Her The Money" has not only succeeded as an eye-opening film but also galvanized global audiences to support and invest in women entrepreneurs, firmly advocating that empowering women with financial resources is crucial for fostering innovation, driving economic growth, and building a more equitable society everywhere in the world.

We are thrilled to offer unique networking opportunities at this wrap event, featuring distinguished guests such as Wells Fargo VP Ruth Jacks, Producers Catherine Gray and Andrea Quinn, and Moderator Carrie Murray of Bra Network.

Engage with an inspiring international panel of powerhouse women, followed by an exclusive viewing of "Show Her The Money" and a thought-provoking post-screening panel discussion.

The international panel of women entrepreneurs from countries in which "Show Her The Money" was screened will include Sarah Park, Co-founder Even Capital, New Zealand; Mairin Murray, TechFoundHer, Ireland; Mirela Sula Founder & CEO of Global Woman Magazine, UK and Shelin David, CEO Shebacks.me, Australia.

An after-party, from 5 pm to 7:30 pm, with live music and appetizers is included for VIP ticket holders.

This remarkable event is sponsored by West Hollywood City Chamber and Wells Fargo. Join us in celebrating and supporting global women entrepreneurs!

Tickets and info: www.showherthemoneymovie.com

Contact:

Jeffrey Hollingsworth

213-308-0200

[email protected]

SOURCE Show Her The Money