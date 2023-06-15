Show Hospitality Redefines Miami's Hospitality Scene with Unique Dining and Entertainment Offerings

Bringing an entirely unique atmosphere of upscale dining, luxe decor, live entertainment, and highly shareable moments.

MIAMI, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Show Hospitality, founded by Shaki Dobbs, offers unique dining and entertainment experiences in Miami's liveliest areas. The premier hospitality group's collection of restaurants, including Maü Miami, Playa, and Kavo, provide creative dishes, lively entertainers that supplement the dining experience, and inviting atmospheres with designs curated by managing partner Vassilios (Billy) Dimotakis. Show Hospitality also presents Exchange South Beach, its nightlife venture.

"Our passion for excellence drives everything we do," said Shaki Dobbs, Founder of Show Hospitality. "We have handpicked each restaurant and nightclub to ensure our guests have the best time possible in Miami. We've thought of everything, from the food to the ambiance to the entertainment."

Maü Miami is a Bohemian Mediterranean restaurant in Midtown Miami, offering a fusion of Mediterranean cuisine with bold flavors. With a modern open dining room or dining al fresco on a bohemian terrace with relaxing nooks, guests can enjoy delicious food, live music, DJs, cocktails, and hookah.

On the other hand, Playa, on South Beach's Lincoln Road is a fusion of Mediterranean gastronomy and Southern comfort food. Enjoy the lush environment, waterfalls, and tropical plants; then transform your experience at night with live music and unique entertainment inspired by the Southern Mediterranean.

Kavo Tiki, Tequila, and Hookah bar in Midtown Miami boasts a relaxed vibe inspired by Tulum and Mykonos, with refreshing cocktails and a laid-back bamboo bar for casual afternoons with friends.

Exchange South Beach is the ultimate nightlife destination. Experience top VIP service, state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems, and savor energetic ambiance with renowned DJ entertainment for an unforgettable Miami nightlife experience.

Show Hospitality is revolutionizing Miami's hospitality scene with its distinctive restaurants and nightclubs, catering to a diverse range of experiences - whether you're seeking a romantic dinner, a night out with friends, or a place to dance the night away, Show Hospitality has everything you need for a sensational Miami experience.

Coming Spring 2024, Dahlia Steakhouse and Okujo Rooftop Sky bar, a unique steakhouse located in the greater Midtown area on North Miami Avenue with amazing views from South Beach to Downtown Miami.

For more information about Show Hospitality and its collection of restaurants and nightclubs, please visit www.showshospitality.com and follow us on Instagram @ShowHospitality, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Show Hospitality
Show Hospitality offers unique, unforgettable venues in Miami's liveliest areas. Enjoy creative dishes, lively entertainment, and vibrant nightclubs. Expect excellent hospitality, fantastic ambiance, customized experiences, and a welcoming atmosphere. Contact us to learn more about our VIP and private event offerings.

About Shaki Dobbs
Shaek Dobbs is a successful entrepreneur with a background in accounting, business administration, and government. He founded Show Hospitality, runs several Miami restaurants, and aims to create generational wealth. He also mentors at-risk youth through Shake to Success and is poised for further growth and achievement.

