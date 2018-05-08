Show Me the Toys... Discovery Toys Celebrates Its 40th Anniversary

LIVERMORE, Calif., May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Steeped in its unwavering mission of making a difference in the lives of children, Discovery Toys, www.DiscoveryToys.net, the first major supplier of educational products in the toy industry is celebrating its 40th Anniversary.

Eschewing the traditional bricks and mortar retail model since its founding in 1978 by early childhood educator Lane Nemeth, the company utilizes a direct sales force. Given the current disruption in the retail toy marketplace, Discovery Toys offers a unique experience for consumers... the ability to play with and learn about the benefits and features of time-tested and award-winning toys first hand from Educational Consultants at personal shopping appointments, at home or online parties, as well as at vendor events. Consumers can discuss the specific needs of a child with an Educational Consultant who can then suggest the appropriate Discovery Toys products.

Discovery Toys specializes in premium quality learning-through-play products for children of all ages. The company's products deliver a hands-on, multi-sensory, child-directed play experience and invite parents and caregivers to participate in the fun. Every Discovery Toys product incorporates rich layers of learning that sustain engagement and empower children to grow and advance. The company also takes great pride in its long-standing reputation for quality and safety.

As the foremost direct selling company in the toy category, Discovery Toys offers a home-based opportunity in the US and Canada to earn a primary or supplementary income. DT sellers, or Educational Consultants, direct their own schedule, reserve quality time for family, and make a real difference in the lives of children. Operating under a party plan marketing model, the company offers its Educational Consultants a range of attractive incentives, including cash bonuses, prize giveaways, and an annual luxury vacation. Those earning the vacation this year will enjoy an all-inclusive trip to the Discovery Toys 40th Anniversary Beach Bash in Los Cabos, Mexico. Discovery Toys welcomes new team members who have a passion for making a difference in the lives of children. Hear from some DT family members.

Jennifer Ky, from Edmonton, Canada, joined Discovery Toys seven years ago and continues to work her DT business as a primary source of income. "When I started with Discovery Toys, I was a single mom on maternity leave from teaching. This company gave me the opportunity to earn income while working consistently from home, around one hour/day, around my son's nap and feeding schedules. I have so much fun getting out of the house a couple of evenings a week, teaching others about these unique learning tools. A surprising bonus is the friendships I've made, the rewards (like jewelry, trips, and free toys), and the recognition and praise ... just for doing my job! Thank you, Discovery Toys!"

The company participates in many charitable activities through efforts at both the individual team member level as well as at the corporate level. To date, as a proud partner of Toys for Tots, Discovery Toys has donated over $2,500,000 worth of toys to the program. The recently launched DT Easter Basket Program has brightened the lives of many children in need across North America. Educational Consultants identify local organizations (shelters, hospitals, etc.) who can benefit and then recruit sponsors to contribute funds and items to help fill hand-wrapped gift baskets. Over 4,000 baskets were distributed this past Easter through the efforts of team members across North America.

"Discovery Toys has a 40-year track record of developing fun, award-winning educational toys that spark creative thinking and help children attain learning success as well as providing opportunities for people to operate their own businesses while being part of an organization that prides itself on making a difference in the lives of children, all while giving back to the community," said Jerry Salerno, CEO of Discovery Toys. If you would like to learn more about how Discovery Toys can help individuals, charitable organizations, or foundations looking to purchase toys to donate please email us at contact@discoverytoys.net.

The Discovery Toys mission resonates strongly with parents today, who have ready access to extensive research on the importance of early childhood learning and healthy brain development. These same parents are also engaging in discussions at many levels about the impact of screen time and electronic media on young minds during their formative years. Dr. Georgia Bozeday, adjunct professor at the Rush Neurobehavioral Institute and advisor to Discovery Toys, shares, "We have raised a generation who struggle to think for themselves, to communicate with others, and to solve complex problems largely due to excessive screen time in its various forms. Discovery Toys products offer a valuable alternative for building young minds."

To help families stay updated with the latest information in child development, Discovery Toys has recently launched the DT Speaker Series, with web presentations by a variety of thought leaders across the spectrum of early childhood learning. The Series is open to all team members as well as the general public. The next session will be held on May 22 at 8:00 p.m. CST, featuring Maria Marinakis, ED.M., who will be presenting the T.A.L.K. Strategy for Building Social-Emotional Skills and Vocabulary. The webinar link for this session will be available on the Discovery Toys Facebook Page several days prior to the event.

An additional benefit of many Discovery Toys products is the support they provide for children with special needs and developmental disabilities, with toys designed to develop independent play, promote sustained engagement, build skill sets for cooperative play, and much more. The company includes learning symbols in its annual catalog to assist parents of children with Autism in product selection. Also, many DT Educational Consultants offer real-world experience in assisting children with different learning challenges.

For interviews with Discovery Toys officers or Educational Consultants, please contact Jim Garber at 925-606-2600 or e-mail contact@discoverytoys.net.

