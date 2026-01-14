SHOW ME YOUR GLORY: Powerful Film Exploring the Intersection of Miracles and Suffering Hits Digital Streaming Platforms

Experience the Supernatural and Rediscover Faith Through Eight True Stories

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Abba Heart Films and Collide Distribution announce the release of its transformative documentary drama, SHOW ME YOUR GLORY, as it hits Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, YouTube, Google TV and Fandango at Home worldwide. In a time when the world is grappling with unrelenting tragedy, conflict, uncertainty, and skepticism, SHOW ME YOUR GLORY offers a powerful reminder that hope and faith can still shine through. The movie tackles life's deepest question—"If there is a loving God, why is there so much suffering and evil in the world?"

From the creators of THE FATHERLESS EPIDEMIC, this riveting film takes audiences on an eye-opening journey through eight true stories where the supernatural crashes into human suffering, making God's presence undeniable and real. The documentary drama features perspectives from leading theologians and apologists, such as Dr. Sean McDowell, Greg Koukl, and Dr. Craig Keener.

Watch the trailer here.

"This documentary drama is not just a film—it's a conversation that the world desperately needs right now," says filmmaker Eric Swithin, who created, directed, and executive produced the film alongside his wife, Kameron Swithin. "Amid global turmoil and personal struggles, we hope this film will challenge audiences to see the Divine in the midst of hardship, whether they receive their miracle or not."

During SHOW ME YOUR GLORY's limited theatrical release through Fathom Entertainment in May 2025, reviews from audiences were overwhelmingly positive, with the film carrying a 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 9.1 rating on IMDb.

Accompanying the film's release, Eric and Kameron Swithin authored a companion book, Show Me Your Glory, a compilation of 16 supernatural stories, as well as an in-depth theological and apologetic analysis of why God allows humanity to suffer. According to Dr. Sean McDowell, "Whether you are a believer or a seeker, I highly recommend this book." Show Me Your Glory is available to purchase on Amazon in Paperback, Kindle and Audible.

About Abba Heart Films:

ABBA HEART FILMS was born out of a desire to put God's love on display and to make Him known, by reaching as many people with the Gospel as possible. To learn more visit abbaheart.org and abbaheartfilms.com.

