Show-Stopping New Apartment Residences By M. Shapiro Development Company & MJC Companies Set The New Standard

MJC Companies' Principal, Michael A. Chirco commented, "Barrington is our response to the growing market of upscale singles, couples and families that are seeking apartments with premium features and refined architecture found in luxury homes and condominiums. Barrington offers exceptionally spacious floor plans, each including two or three bedrooms, two baths, two-car attached garage and personal outdoor space. Lofty nine-foot ceilings with full-height glass doorwalls create an amazing open feeling unlike any other apartments in the area."

Barrington showcases many other premium interior details including planked wood-grain flooring, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, kitchen islands with snack bars and in-residence washers and dryers.

Barrington's trend setting design begins at the monumental entry boulevard with its brick identity sign and lush landscaping. The community clubhouse stands directly ahead with its fireside lounge, gallery kitchen, business center, state-of-the-art fitness facility and yoga room. Outside, residents enjoy a resort-class pool, spa and four-seasons lanai with a welcoming fireplace… And let's not forget about your four-legged friends that can use the state-of-the-art dog wash. The hi-tech Amazon Hub station will also ensure your packages are delivered securely.

According to M. Shapiro Development's Principal, Mickey Shapiro, "The initial demand our leasing team is experiencing is unprecedented. Oakland County's High-end market segment has been waiting for a product like this for some time. Apartment size and an absolute A+ grade location are of critical importance to our residents."

"However, size and location are only part of Barrington's allure. We have elevated the design, innovation and appointments beyond any other apartments in the region. In working with the finest architects, landscape designers and interiors teams, we have lifted Barrington to the highest level both in quality and livability," Shapiro Said.

Barrington's designer models are now open for viewing. Visit RentBarrington.com for details.

Contact: Mark S. Kassab

M. Shapiro Development Company

Direct 248-865-0066

[email protected]

SOURCE M. Shapiro Development Company and MJC Companies

