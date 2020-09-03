Show Your Best Smile With The World's First Available Clear Mask From Sprayground

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sprayground, the New-York based influential streetwear accessories & fashion brand has launched the world's first available clear mask!

Sprayground's clear mask will allow for ease of communication, recognition and offering a solution for the hearing impaired. The masks are reusable and can easily be cleaned with soap and water.

Sprayground's clear mask

With each mask, 60 daily replaceable filters are provided. The eco-friendly masks are made from TPU (Thermoplastic Polyurethane) material. The clear material has a soft buttery feel which allows for it to be worn for extended periods of time, comfortably.

Founder and creative director, David Ben David, said: "We wanted to bring something brand new to the market - if this is our future, we want to break down any communication barriers created by the visual obstruction of traditional masks. Not only that, we want to see everyone's beautiful smiles again!"

The lightweight design is a one-size-fits-all and replicates the fit of the traditional KN95 mask with adjustable ear loops and nose grip for the perfect fit.

Sprayground is going a step further to prevent barriers of communication for the deaf and hard of hearing community in the local area. The backpack company is working with NYFoundling - Family Services for Deaf Children and Adults, to donate and distribute masks to their service based out of New York City and surrounding areas.

The clear masks are retailing at $20 and will be available from www.sprayground.com .

