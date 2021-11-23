Show Your Love for Small Businesses and Shop Small on November 27, 2021 in the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Everyone is invited to shop small on Saturday, November 27, 2021 in the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea. With 24 local shops and eateries participating in Small Business Saturday, shoppers may enjoy free gifts with purchases, specials, and discounts while supplies last, from participating retailers all located within the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

"Many of our businesses are privately owned and run and that is so evident when you visit our charming beachfront town," said Mayor Chris Vincent. "Everything in Town is just a stroll away, our Christmas Tree and decorations are up, so come on out and enjoy the ocean breeze while you shop local for those one-of-a-kind holiday gifts."

Providing old time customer service and a variety of select items, the following businesses in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea are participating in Shop Small Saturday: Alchemia, Aleksandra's Caribbean Restaurant, Argenti Design Jewelers, Boston Beef By The Sea, Ciao Amore Trattoria, Coast Boutique, Delacaseas Café, Diamonds and Doggies, Digs-N-Gifts, Dolly's Designer Outlet, El Mar Café, Frame N Art By The Sea, Frenchy's Table, Gold Coast Scuba, Gug Underwater Photography, Kathi's Eco Shack, Kemet Rose Custom Clothing & Alterations, Kilwins, La Cucina, Parisienne By The Sea, PJ Rossi Jewelers, Pump Sushi and Thai Cuisine, The Blithe Co., and The Wild Berry Hair. Many are offering special events, discounts, and are also taking orders online or via phone.

To learn more about shopping small in the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea on Saturday, November 27, 2021 visit https://www.discoverlbts.com/business-directory/lbts-retailers/.

ABOUT THE TOWN OF LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA

Lauderdale-By-The-Sea is a small seaside village with more than two miles of beautiful sandy beaches and an iconic pier that attracts annual visitors from around the world. With its low-rise downtown buildings and mid-century modern architecture, the Town exudes old-Florida charm while celebrating its present-day connection to the ocean. For more information visit www.discoverlbts.com.

