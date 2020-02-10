Show Your School Some Love: Pop into a Sprint Store, Vote for Your Favorite School and They Could Win $5,000

Here's how it works:

Starting today through Feb. 16 , visit any Sprint store and nominate a school via QR code (posted in the store).

Voting hours are during store hours – check here: www.sprint.com/storelocator.

See full promotion rules at www.sprintvday2020.com/rules.

No purchase is necessary to participate.

"Schools are the cornerstone of our local communities, and citizens are always looking for an opportunity to get involved," said Steve Gaffney, vice president-Marketing. "With this program, Sprint gives people an outlet to show 'love' to their area schools. They just visit a local Sprint store and vote for the schools they think deserve special recognition. Winning schools across the country will receive a cash prize. It only takes a minute to vote!"

While at the store, people can also check out some hot deals on phones, tablets, watches and more. For example:

Now through Feb. 16 , get a Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1 for $0 per month when you add Unlimited Data for just $25 per month! 1

1 $0 per month after $14.17 per month credit applied within two bills for 24 months with approved credit, Installment Billing and with new line of service. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Plan: with AutoPay. Requires active handset on account. Video streams up to 480p+ resolution, music up to 500kbps, gaming up to 2Mbps. Data deprioritization during congestion. Excludes taxes, surcharges and roaming.

2 $0/month after $5/month credit, applied within two (2) bills. With approved credit, 24-month installment billing agreement and new line of service on qualifying unlimited hotspot plan. If you cancel early, remaining balance due. Taxes due at sale. Restrictions apply.

3 Via Prepaid MasterCard®, requires port, online registration at sprint.com/offers and 60 days of service on a new line before card ships. One per account.

